Wolves 3 Southampton 1: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished:

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 3-1 win over Southampton at Molineux.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

After Raul Jimenez’s goal separated the sides in the reverse fixture in September, the Mexican striker struck again when his first half penalty put Wolves ahead.

The Saints had plenty of opportunities of their own but Jose Sa denied them before captain Conor Coady stepped up to double his side’s advantage.

Wolves looked set to see out the game before James Ward-Prowse smashed in a trademark, but sensational, 30 yard free-kick to give the visitors hope.

Southampton then hit the crossbar before substitute Adama Traore scored his first goal of the season to hand Wolves their third consecutive win in all competitions.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

