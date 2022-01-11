Bruno Lage delighted to see Fabio Silva shine

Fabio Silva and Daniel Podence (Getty)

Club-record signing Silva has had an up and down time at Molineux since joining in a £35million deal from Porto.

The 19-year-old is yet to start in the Premier League under Lage, but he caught the eye in the FA Cup triumph over Sheffield United on Sunday. He previously had a lively cameo in the win over Manchester United, and the Wolves boss is ‘very happy’ with his recent displays.

“Remember what Fabio did, this is what I want for him,” said Lage.

“Also remember the 45 minutes he played in the League Cup against Tottenham (in September), and there’s a big difference.

“These kind of things you conquer in training. I believe a lot in training and the way we work. The players need to convince me in training for the chances they have.

“To be fair, Fabio is working hard. Sometimes it is not a comfortable result to make changes and players ask me to sub, or I understand it is better to play one more midfielder.

“But in the last month Fabio comes inside to try to help the team, he is working hard every day.

“If I see this Fabio working every day in training and playing like he did in the last 10 minutes against Man United and what he did (against Sheffield United), I am very happy and he will get more time. In that time he will score more goals for us.”

Meanwhile, reports linking Wolves with a move for Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile are thought to be wide of the mark given the finances that would be involved.