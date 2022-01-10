Wolves Fans' Verdict v Sheffield United: FA Cup dreams are alive and well

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

Rob Cartwright

This was an entertaining game, with both teams doing their best to get the win.

It was good to see Bruno take the cup seriously with a strong starting team, but also trying some players in different positions to give options in the games ahead. I was surprised to see Traore start.

Sheffield came out of the blocks fastest. Indeed, they had three good chances even before we had mustered an attack. Alt-Nouri gave the ball away in danger, but Sharp put it wide. McGoldrick also had two opportunities where he should have done better.

From then on, Wolves took control and looked good going forward, with both Podence and Silva making the most of their opportunity. Indeed, it was these two who combined well to create the first goal. Silva is certainly showing more maturity and strength. Maybe he is quietly progressing, after all has been said. I think he will turn out to be some player and one we will make profit on!

We created other chances, with Silva unlucky after running the length of the pitch with their keeper making a good save from his shot. Alt-Nouri, Traore and Neves also went close.

Sheffield can feel hard done by, when Sharp scored from a corner, only for it to be disallowed by the referee for “foot high”. I expected VAR to override this or at least suggest a pitch side view. Nothing ever surprises me with VAR anymore.

Marcal had had a torrid time playing in central defence. Though it was no surprise to see him replaced at half-time, we learnt after the game he had took a knock.

With Saiss now away, Dendoncker was also given a chance to impress in his position.

The second half took a similar pattern. Sheffield started determined to get the equaliser, before Wolves took control.

Ruddy made a good save from Sharp, but there was little for us to worry about to be honest. Alt-Nouri went close from long range, before he was played in by Podence. He took the ball on down the left hand side, before finding Semedo who was free in the box. He hit the target with ease. Game over?

Then, Jimenez worked hard to win the ball from their keeper, on the edge of the box, before laying back to Podence who calmly slotted it home. I think the score now fairly reflected the game. Jimenez went close shortly after, himself.

Overall, this was a pleasing performance and a decent game. I thought Podence was man of the match and he is finally finding some consistency after injuries. Silva has done himself no harm at all. I hope he doesn’t go out on loan, as I would like to see more of him in a Wolves shirt.

Alt-Nouri and Semedo were productive though the opposition in their areas of the pitch were limited. Neves showed great attitude throughout the game. The same can’t be said for Traore, though I still hope we keep him in this transfer window. I admit this is looking increasingly unlikely!

A winnable home draw in the next round put icing on a good day.

Clive Smith

Goals galore, that’s the way we like it, we like it, we like it. Put that together with yet another clean sheet (yawn) and we are in a good place.

Ok, so things are rarely that clear cut and they weren’t here either. The opening minutes were a little scary as Ait-Nouri seemed to be on a mission to give the ball away as often as he could in our own half. At least he got that out of his system in a hurry. Marcal looked like a player out of position too.

Thankfully, as below par that area of our team looked, up front was a breath of fresh air as we had two forwards playing superbly in attack. Silva was running for everything and Podence was showing some good craft and inventiveness with his distribution.

Those two combined and Silva played the perfect pass to set up Podence for an early lead. It did take a further hour to seal the game with our second but it was an enjoyable watch regardless. Silva and Traore should have scored before the break and there was a good feel and fluency in our play.

Eventually the second goal came when a Podence swivel in our half allowed him to release Ait-Nouri on halfway. With Semedo sprinting forward like his life depended on it the perfect wingback to wingback cross made for a classic goal.

Jimenez turned creator after he dispossessed the keeper and set up Podence for his second precise finish.

It would be a surprise if Podence was not everyone’s MOTM.

Bruno again deserves some praise. In the Cup Nuno had picked a weak side last season so there was always likely to be extra scrutiny this time around. This selection seemed balanced and sensible. Silva certainly needed some game time before running out of steam. Saiss needed replacing and Marcal played for a half but was overshadowed by Dendonker in the second half. The latter looked the better fit.

Overall a very good day at the office.

Adam Virgo

In the end a very comfortable win after a shaky opening 10 minutes. A professional performance and into the fourth round.

I was really glad to see Bruno taking it seriously with a very strong team selection, although we should have been 1-0 down early on.

I guess that’s what can happen when you don’t have Premier League quality in front of goal but Daniel Podence definitely showed his with his finish and his all round performance.

Podence was playing like an Eden Hazard regen, he was unplayable. Fabio Silva was also exceptional, their link up together was telepathic at times and hopefully we can see them on the pitch together against Southampton at some point.

The football we played for the second goal was unreal, Semedo finally getting a goal which he deserves. Ait Nouri was impressive in the second half after a nervy first 45 minutes.

Marcal struggled in the back three so I would guess that Dendoncker or Sanderson will start against Southampton. Raul did well when he came on which he needed after some recent average performances, Silva is definitely pushing him close for a start in the league.

Norwich at home in the next round gives us a real chance of progressing, I’m sure Bruno will go strong again and he sees the FA Cup as an opportunity for us to try and go far. Another trip to Wembley would be amazing but let’s not get too carried away yet.

John Lalley

A very satisfactory outcome despite a performance that at times lacked the kind of authority most of us would like to see against moderate opposition.

Wolves began the game with an air of complacency and even though we chalked up another clean sheet, the solidity that has so enhanced our game of late was creaking, sometimes quite alarmingly. One change of personnel and the adjustment with Marcal operating differently seemed to cause untold and frankly unexpected disruption.

No criticism of Marcal; the lack of cohesion was no massive indictment of him; he has been superb operating on the left flank this season and he has much to offer for the remainder of the campaign. Romain Saiss has been written off countless times by the more impatient of our supporters; his absence yesterday showed demonstrably just what an integral link he is in Bruno Lage’s defensive system.

Without wishing to dampen his aspirations for his country in the African Nations tournament, I hope he isn’t detained overseas for too long.

Anyway, Sheffield United couldn’t take advantage; they missed presentable opportunities, cursed a disallowed goal and found the reliable John Ruddy an able stand-in yet again.

When Wolves found their legs offensively, Fabio Silva and the imaginative Daniel Podence bonded splendidly in the first-half. Podence oozed quality throughout, deserved his two goals and played a significant role in creating a superb goal for an excellent Nelson Semedo who showed the wherewithal to bomb on into the box when he sensed the chance of a scoring opportunity.

Our lack of goals can be explained for varied reasons, but without doubt we have failed too often by having barely a soul in the vicinity of the opposition penalty-area after good approach work. Fabio impressed with his touch and industry and a healthy Molineux attendance saluted his contribution, but he isn’t a natural predator, not a clinical finisher who can sniff out a half-chance and position himself accordingly. But yesterday’s effort and the significant cameo at Old Trafford last week rekindles cause for renewed optimism.

By the end, Wolves had assumed complete control and extended what is an impressive run of form. A home pairing with Norwich in the next round is a game that sees us installed as favourites, but they are a Premier League outfit with a competent Manager at the helm. We won’t have anything easy in this tie but it is an opportunity we must be striving to grasp.

The soundings from the club seem to strongly indicate that significant purchasing will not be on the agenda during this window. Yes, it’s the time of year when desperate clubs shell out cash well over the odds. We do have quality players returning from long-term injuries and Wolves right now are the ultra-opposite of desperate.

It appears we will have to bide our time and be patient. That being so, if we are prepared to be selling rather than buying, no player should be leaving Molineux on the cheap. I’d be reluctant to see any departures from the club but if any other outfit buys one of our players they should pay through the nose for the privilege or look elsewhere.

Russ Evers

A very dodgy opening 10-15 minutes when in truth we could have been out of the competition but Wolves grew into the game and it ended up as a routine victory.

A good crowd but surprised at the small away following and some very good performances throughout so fair play to John Ruddy, Shaggy from Scooby Doo and Podence amongst others.

Again apart from the opening we were deserved winners and with a rather favourable draw, we could be heading towards the desired but overpriced north London day out in late May.