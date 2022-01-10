Wolves 3-0 Sheffield United – Player ratings

Nelson Semedo (Getty)

John Ruddy - 8

A composed showing from the back-up goalkeeper, who also made some important saves.

Max Kilman - 9

Playing on both the right and left of the back three, Kilman looked equally as confident in both and barely put a foot wrong – which is becoming a regular occurrence for him.

Conor Coady - 8

Coady marshalled his box fairly well and was a vocal figure in defence, but also handed the visitors one or two good chances.

Fernando Marcal - 7

Marcal looked slightly disjointed in the back three at first but improved as the half progressed, before he was taken off at half-time.

Nelson Semedo - 9

A first goal of the season was just reward for a player who is enjoying one of his best spells of form in a Wolves shirt.

Leander Dendoncker - 8

In both midfield and defence, Dendoncker proved to be good defensive cover and slotted in very well.

Ruben Neves - 8

Neves strolled through the game with ease and recycled the ball effectively. He was a step above.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8

Ait-Nouri was not as explosive going forward as earlier in the season but was steady on his return from injury. His superb assist for Semedo bumps his rating up, while he was defensively sound.

Adama Traore - 6

Traore was largely anonymous in the first half and missed a glorious chance, before slightly improving in the second half but still not doing enough.

Fabio Silva - 7

Silva linked up very well with his team-mates in the first half and could have scored. He tailed off in the second half, likely due to recently returning from Covid-19.

Daniel Podence - 9

Podence was man-of-the-match in a wonderful performance. Two good goals and a sublime pass in the lead up to the Semedo goal proved his worth.

Substitutes

Joao Moutinho (for Marcal, 45), 7, Francisco Trincao (for Traore 68), 6, Raul Jimenez (for Silva, 68), 7, Bruno Jordao (for Neves, 86), Luke Cundle (for Podence, 86).