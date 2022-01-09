FA Cup: Wolves 3 Sheffield United 0 - Report

Fabio Silva and Daniel Podence (Getty)

The Championship outfit almost produced an upset with some good first half chances – which included a disallowed Billy Sharp strike.

Wolves, however, took charge through a tidy Daniel Podence strike and should have scored more in the first 45.

A flat second half was sparked to life when Nelson Semedo arrived at the back post to smash home Wolves’ second, before a defensive mix-up from United allowed Podence to stroke home his second and hand Wolves a convincing victory.

Bruno Lage made five changes from the Premier League win over Manchester United on Monday, but named a strong XI in a 3-4-3 formation.

John Ruddy, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Leander Dendoncker, Adama Traore and Fabio Silva all came in, while Jose Sa was rested and not involved in the squad and Romain Saiss was away at the African Cup of Nations.

That meant Fernando Marcal moved to the left of the back three to cover Saiss, while Ki-Jana Hoever was surprisingly not involved in the squad.

Returning loan players Ryan Giles and Dion Sanderson were handed places on the bench alongside 18-year-old wing-back Dexter Lembikisa, who has impressed for the under-23s.

Paul Heckingbottom also made a handful of changes and started in a 3-5-2 formation.

Teenager Kyron Gordon made his third appearance of his breakthrough season at the heart of defence.

Fabio Silva (Getty)

Within the first minute of the game Wolves almost went behind due to a poor Ait-Nouri mistake. The wing-back blazed a pass across his own box and handed the ball to Sharp who took a touch and shot just wide of the far post from 10 yards.

Moments later David McGoldrick got on the end of a cross and headed narrowly wide, as the home fans berated their side for their slow start.

Once Wolves settled and began to see more of the ball, Traore put in a good cross for Silva at the near post but his header was saved. Then, Podence was dragged to the floor in the box by Sander Berge but referee Dean Whitestone waved away the appeals.

After 12 minutes the biggest chance of the game fell to McGoldrick and he should have scored. A cross found him from 10 yards and with time but his shot was smothered by the oncoming Ruddy before Conor Coady cleared it off the line as it trickled towards goal.

Immediately after that huge chance, Wolves raced up the other end and took the lead. Silva did well to latch onto a poor back pass and carry the ball forwards before feeding Podence who could not miss from 10 yards.

Daniel Podence (Getty)

Incredibly, Wolves went on to miss several golden opportunities. First, Silva played in Traore who blazed over with only goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to beat. Then, Silva played a one-two pass with Podence and was played through on goal but his chip over the goalkeeper was just wide of the post.

Some half chances came and went as Wolves played through the thirds nicely, with Silva and Podence looking particularly sharp. Sharp then found the net for the visitors but a foul was given for a high boot on Dendoncker.

Wolves could not force a second goal before half-time and they entered the break leading 1-0.

It was a rather scrappy opening to the second half as Wolves did not settle in their shape or on the ball, while The Blades had some set piece opportunities, but could not create anything meaningful.

Wolves looked laboured with Silva and Podence not seeing as much of the ball, however Traore began to wake up and went on a trademark forward run before Chris Basham wiped him out and was booked.

Wolves celebrate (Getty)

After 68 minutes Wolves attempted to inject some life into a flat half of football as Raul Jimenez and Francisco Trincao were introduced for Silva and Traore. Silva left the field to a huge ovation from the home supporters after a good performance.

But it was Podence that sparked the second goal. A magnificent ball put Ait-Nouri in down the left and he crossed for Semedo who finished into the roof of the net at the far post.

At the other end, however, Ruddy was called into action when he made a big save to deny a strong Sharp volley from 12 yards.

A huge mistake from United goalkeeper Foderingham then handed Jimenez the ball and the striker was able to set up Podence for his second of the afternoon, as he finished from outside the box with the goalkeeper not guarding his net.

Bruno Jordao was introduced for his first appearance of the season after 86 minutes, alongside Luke Cundle who made his Molineux debut. This meant Wolves changed to a 3-5-2 formation for the duration of the game.

And they saw the game out comfortably with the visitors left with limited chances in the closing stages and Lage now takes his side into the fourth round of a competition he is eager to go far in.

Wolves: Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Marcal (Moutinho, 45), Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves (Jordao, 86), Ait-Nouri, Traore (Trincao, 68), Silva (Jimenez, 68), Podence (Cundle, 86).

Subs not used: Moulden, Sanderson, Lembikisa, Giles.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Robinson (Freeman, 45), Gordon, Basham, Norrington-Davies, Hourihane, Berge (Norwood, 79), Bogle, Osborn, McGoldrick (Burke, 65), Sharp (Ndiaye, 79).