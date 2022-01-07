New Wolves centre-back is Bruno Lage's 'priority'

Romain Saiss, Max Kilman and Conor Coady. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

With Willy Boly injured and Romain Saiss at the African Cup of Nations, Wolves only have two senior centre-backs for a team that normally starts with three.

And Lage insists that position is his number one priority in January if the club is able to make a deal.

“The area I think we need to improve is centre-back because we don’t have players for that position,” he said.

“Boly is out since the beginning of the season with injuries and Saiss (is at the African Cup of Nations), and he has had a great season in the way he defends and attacks and he is scoring goals.

“At the moment we just have two, so I think we need to bring one player. The priority is one player for that position.

“Seven months have passed, Saiss, Coady and Max are doing well, but they are not enough. If something happens to one, like Saiss going to the national team, I don’t have anyone because Boly is injured.”

When asked if they will consider a loan signing, Lage added: “We are open to everything and what is best for the club at the moment.

“I will not change my opinion, but at the same time I need to understand the right moment. Now it’s best to work with our players and help the injured players become fit and help the team.

“Lets wait for what the market can bring. I only have two centre-backs. I have players who can play in that position, but they are not centre-backs.”

Last week Lage also said he wanted another winger and a striker, before going on to defend the club’s board and insist they had a good relationship.

Since then, technical director Scott Sellars has said the club will not sign a host of new players, but could move for the right player at the right price.

Now, Lage says he was simply giving his opinion on what the team needs and that he understands the club will make the right financial decisions – despite conceding that deals may be hard to come by this month.

“What I said was what I think is best for the team,” he said.

“I was talking about the needs of the team. For the next step we need to continue to improve this team. Maybe we don’t have any chance (in January) depending on the market, but for sure we need it in the future.

“These are my feelings and my opinions about what the club needs, but the fans need to understand – don’t use my words to attack anyone. I come here to talk free about everything, I will not change my opinion. What kind of manager could I be if I don’t say I need a centre-back when I play with three and just have two.

“But we need to find the right moment to bring top players to our club. I don’t want to buy a guy just to belong to the squad, for that I will use the kids we have on loan.