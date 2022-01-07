Blunting Blades in FA Cup would boost Wolves feel good factor

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves

Following those heroics at Old Trafford, attentions now turn to a very different challenge in Championship outfit Sheffield United.

This FA Cup clash could offer chances to some, while the allure of a cup run is difficult to turn down.

Opportunity knocks

Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves were wonderful on Monday night and their inclusion on Sunday could be Bruno Lage's biggest selection dilemma.

As this game is in place of any weekend league fixture, the pair could easily recover in time to play and would give Wolves the best chance of progressing. Equally, they have just had two weeks off due to Covid-19 postponements.

But risking them in a third round FA Cup game may not appeal to many when it could hand an opportunity to others.

Lage has said recently he will give Luke Cundle a chance, but that is yet to happen, meaning this clash could be perfect for the youngster.

Equally, Bruno Jordao is back from injury and has been getting fitness back playing for the under-23s, so he could be in line for minutes. With Leander Dendoncker the senior option to slot in, one of either Cundle or Jordao could get their chance.

And with such a small squad, it may be wise to hand Moutinho and Neves a break after a barnstorming display against United.

It is incredible, but true, to say that the Wolves pair would walk into the United starting XI.

Silva lining

When Fabio Silva arrived off the bench in the 81st minute at United, not many held out much hope.

Not because he isn't a talented player but because he has had severely limited minutes this season and has just returned from his Covid-19 isolation.

But the young striker should take pride from his gutsy showing and his hold-up play directly helped Wolves in the build-up to the winning goal.

The 19-year-old showed the right attitude for a player frustrated at his chances this season. He was hungry to impress.

And that showing should put him in good stead for a start against Sheffield United.

His only two starts this season have come in the Carabao Cup, where he impressed over 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest and flattered to deceive against Spurs before being hooked off at half-time.

His good showing at Old Trafford comes at the perfect time as he is expected to start on Sunday in a game where he must take his chance.

Up for the cup

Earlier this season Lage insisted the Carabao Cup was an important competition for him and his line-ups for both games back that up.

Although he may be forced into handing some opportunities to young players – with Ryan Giles and Dion Sanderson returning from their Championship loans – Lage's line-up on Sunday will reflect how important the FA Cup is to him.

The Premier League may be the priority, but the answer is simple – the FA Cup should be taken seriously.

In hindsight this next statement may prove to be false – but Wolves' success and feel-good factor this season may rely on their cup exploits.

The FA Cup run in 2019 was thrilling, despite the semi-final heartbreak, and this team is capable of a similar feat.