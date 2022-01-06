Notification Settings

Bookies expect Adama Traore to stay with Wolves amid Spurs speculation.

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished:

Adama Traore is expected to stay at Wolves despite reported interested from Spurs - according to the bookies.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore
Traore has yet to sign a new contract at Molineux leading to continued speculation regarding the forward's immediate future.

Bruno has used the Spanish international in rotation with Francisco Trincao this season, but he's yet to find the back of the net despite encouraging displays.

Just yesterday, bookmakers were offering odds of 30/1 that the Spanish international joining Spurs this month.

However, that price has been backed in significantly, with Sky Bet now offering just 9/4 on the 25-year-old moving to Tottenham.

Bruno Lage's squad is one of the smallest in the Premier League and a January move appears unlikely at this stage with Wolves sitting 8th in the table.

Adama Traore Next Club odds (After January Transfer Window)

Wolves - 1/4

Tottenham – 9/4

Newcastle – 7/1

Liverpool – 14/1

Barcelona – 22/1

Manchester United – 25/1

Odds complied by oddschecker

Nathan Judah

