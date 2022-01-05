Scott Sellars: Wolves will not make a host of January signings

Scott Sellars and Jeff Shi (Getty)

Head coach Bruno Lage has previously called for a number of additions as his small squad has been hit by injuries and Covid-19 cases.

The squad has since been bolstered by recalling Championship loanees and Sellars admits the club will not sign several first-team players this month.

Sellars said: “It’s hard to predict what happens in any transfer window, but it’s certain that we won’t bring in a large number of new signings, and firstly we will focus on providing Lage with immediate back-up at a time when all clubs are suffering with injuries and Covid issues, and at the same time give opportunities to our young players who have been doing so well out on loan.

“We obviously had a game postponed due to Covid last week and Romain Saiss is now with his country for the foreseeable future at the Africa Cup of Nations, so it is important that we supplement the squad with some of our players who have been progressing excellently elsewhere and can provide the squad with competition and Bruno with options at a difficult time of year.

“You’re always looking at the makeup of the squad and in recent years we’ve never been a football club that carries lots of players. We believe in giving the first-team the opportunity to play and be competitive, but also leave spaces for academy players to come through as well. It’s important we don’t stockpile and there’s a blockage.”

Dion Sanderson and Ryan Giles have been recalled from Championship loans, while Toti Gomes has come back for experience with the squad in the midst of his spell in Switzerland.

Sellers added: “We’ve seen over the last few weeks a number of young players are coming in at Premier League level and doing very well, and these opportunities have arrived due to Covid and injuries.

“I’m not saying that the players we have recalled will do that immediately, but at a time when we are still waiting for some key players to return from injury, it is a good time for these boys to be training with the first-team and showing Bruno what they are capable of.

“The Championship is as good as any league to develop and prepare for the Premier League. Some of the boys have been getting fantastic exposure in what, in my opinion, is one of the toughest leagues out there, and it’s going to be great to see how they’ve developed.”

With the January window now open, Sellars has not ruled out the club moving for the right player at the right price – but he does conclude that the winter window is difficult to do business in.

He said: “January is always difficult because clubs don’t want to let players go, especially with the uncertainty of the current circumstances. It’s difficult to get the targets you want, and as a football club, we won’t buy players for the sake of it to make up numbers.

“We’d rather use the young players out on loan, and wait for our injured players to come back, than spend money on players who aren’t going to improve the squad we already have.

“Finding better players than what you’ve already got, as you go through the leagues and progress, is tougher. We’ve got a fantastic squad, whose mentality, work ethic, professionalism and focus is outstanding, and that’s why we’re in the position we are.

“Like any manager, Bruno is always looking to improve his squad and bring new players in, and better players, which would always be our target. If there’s someone who is going to enhance the squad and team, then of course we will explore the option and see if we can make it work.

“As Bruno mentioned in the press after our win over Manchester United, our communication is constant, we speak a lot, we understand what he wants, and he knows what the club’s financial status is. Ultimately, we’ve got to be ready for whatever comes up.”

Wolves also have several important players to return from injury, including long-term absentees Pedro Neto and Jonny Castro Otto.

And with those players still to come back, Sellars says the club will not panic buy.

He said: “Jonny and Pedro have been out for such a long time that it is easy to forget the quality that they bring this squad, and we are really hopeful to have them back and involved by February. Pedro was voted Player of the Year last season, and personally I am really excited to see what he can do once he is back to fitness and working closely with Bruno and the rest of the squad.