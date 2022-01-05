E&S Wolves Podcast: Episode 233 - What's up Doc?!

Plenty of huge performances for the duo to wax lyrical about and there's even praise for the substitutes.
Wolves have signed a Japanese international, but when will we see him playing at Molineux?
A round up of the loanees back at Compton and the latest surrounding speculation that Matt Doherty is close to agreeing a return.
Should Wolves go big in the January window? Is this a great chance for Europe?
All your questions are answered along with a full preview for the FA Cup clash with Sheffield United.