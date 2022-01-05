Dave Edwards: Wolves are getting better and better

Joao Moutinho. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

They may be a disjointed team but look at the individuals on the pitch for Man United and their front four? It’s ridiculous, but Wolves imposed themselves from the very first minute.

It’s what all the fans wanted and what I wanted to see. I didn’t want Wolves to go there, sit off and try and play on the counter-attack.

They absolutely bossed the game from start to finish by the way they kept the ball. Man United didn’t have an answer to how they could get it back off Wolves and every time they tried to press, Wolves were far too clever to find the spare man.

I was hoping and praying they would get the goal because I didn’t want it to be another amazing performance without finding the back of the net and then everyone would be talking about that killer touch.

But Joao Moutinho popped up with the winner and I was lucky enough to be in the away end and it was the most amazing experience.

I genuinely think there was a better rush of emotion being in with the fans than if you are on the pitch and score a goal.

I always thought you could never replicate that emotion from scoring, but that was right up there. It was incredible.

To be there and be part of it, and share it with my family, was extra special.

Back on the pitch – it was a masterclass from Moutinho.

Everyone knows he has the ability on the ball and the way he manipulates the football to get out of tight situations is excellent, but since he has come to Wolves I cannot believe how tenacious he is.

Knowing how much I suffered in my early 30s onwards trying to keep up with the pace of the game, to watch him still do that at the highest level in the quickest league in the world is miraculous.

He deserved that goal, he was sensational alongside Ruben Neves.

If you spoke to a neutral you would expect Moutinho and Neves to be in that Man United team because they eclipsed their midfield by far. The balance they have is brilliant.

I still believe they need to bring in more midfielders but at the moment you’ll do well to find a better pairing than those two.

They were the heartbeat of the team and the game was won by them winning that midfield battle.

I also have to give massive praise to Max Kilman. Right from the first minute when he put Cristiano Ronaldo on his backside, there’s not many players who would do that because of who Ronaldo is.

Max didn’t seem to care. He physically put him on the floor and he grew in strength – I don’t think he got beaten in a one-on-one situation all night.

Another top performance on the biggest stage, which is amazing to see.

The team is getting better and they will score more goals. Wolves kill teams when they play into congested areas with Moutinho and Neves, who are the best two players on the ball, and then find the spare man.

Daniel Podence was brilliant against United and they found him in space to drive with the ball. The build-up and movement allows the forward players to pick the ball up with a little bit more time.

This is an evolving Wolves team and there will be inconsistencies. I’ve said in this column that by now we’d have a true reflection of where this Wolves team can go and they’ve come out of a really tough December in eighth – and I think they’re good enough to comfortably finish in the top half.

Getting European football is definitely within the realms of possibility but I don’t think it’s a necessity at the moment.

Wolves will be hoping to build year on year and anything in the top half should be a positive this season after what happened in the summer.

There’s a lot of people, including myself, who were not sure about getting rid of Nuno and bringing in Bruno Lage.

But Fosun have shown once again they know what they are doing.

A lot will depend on how this transfer window goes and bringing in the right players to improve the starting XI.