Wolves Fans' Verdict v Man United: A mauling at Old Trafford

Joao Moutinho celebrates his winner (Getty)

Russ Evers

A well deserved first win for my eyes at Old Trafford against a dispirited, half-hearted and frankly rubbish United side.

Sa is rapidly becoming the best 'keeper in the league ably assisted by the best central defensive trio.

Neves was that much better than any United player it started to become embarrassing and a shout out to Shaggy from Scooby Doo who seemed to change the game when he came on. Everyone played their part and deserved that win. Great day out.

John Lalley

Bruno Lage was characteristically modest and underwhelmed in front of the cameras; just another game, another three points, move onto the next game. Satisfied with how we played, content that the players had followed his instructions.

His team had won at Old Trafford; no big deal, he was confident before a ball was kicked. His deadpan demeanour sure hides his emotions a whole lot better than most of us with Wolves coursing through our veins.

In reality, even if he was determined not to betray it, he just like the rest of us must have been absolutely elated. This win ranks as one of the most satisfying results since Wolves returned to The Premier League.

The feeling, imagined or otherwise that United the biggest of big-shots always have the odds stacked in their favour always rankles. Officials intimidated ruling any close call in their direction, time played out endlessly until they achieve what they need, every conceivable fortunate run of the ball contriving to fall to their benefit.

Their sense of entitlement, their superiority complex with some of their players almost appearing to referee the game as well as play in it; it becomes tiresome after a while. This time, Wolves dictated; Neves a maestro in midfield looking as classy as when he first joined the club dovetailed superbly with his midfield colleague Moutinho who rolled back the years with a vintage holding role which made a nonsense of any suggestion that he was ready for retirement.

The dominant pair were magnificently supported in all areas bar the finishing that temporarily appeared likely to frustrate us once more. The first 45 minutes were a throwback to the first three games of the campaign; quality in abundance with nothing to show for it.

The fear that United must show more after the interval was briefly realised and we enjoyed one massively overdue piece of good fortune in this fixture when Fernandes struck the bar when he should have scored.

Sometimes Bruno Lage can delay his substitutions too long; this time the changes were spot-on significant. Traore providing the cross after Fabio cleverly held possession and played the winger in to provide the cross from which Moutinho struck a richly deserved winner. Wolves held out relatively easily with one time-consuming piece of passing deep in opposition territory executed superbly which simply increased United’s boiling frustration.

But of course, we had to excruciatingly take things to the wire; with the job all but done, Fabio naively conceded a free kick which forced the admirable Sa into having the last word. Having played a vital part in our winner, thanks heavens that Fabio wasn’t left to shoulder any blame for what would have been a miscarriage of justice. He played his part here and we are all desperately hoping to see him succeed.

Wolves were absolutely terrific; United’s shortcomings perceived or otherwise don’t concern us one iota. Deeply satisfying; it’s a long while since Mel Eves was delighting John Barnwell on this ground. And talking of charismatic coaches, what a superb hand Bruno Lage has played with very few initial aces up his sleeve.

The executive is maybe reluctant to dip too deeply into the coffers right now but surely this guy has monumentally earned some leeway in the transfer market. He is a thoroughly impressive and intelligent football man who has worked a minor miracle; time to give him the tools to finish the job! Manchester United 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. That looks as good as it sounds!

Clive Smith

We had some amazing away days with Nuno -– Boro, Cardiff, Bristol, City and Spurs spring to mind, but with Villa and today it is great Bruno has carried on the good work.

We deserved it too. Bruno got everything right. Many would have played 5-3-2 with Dendonker, but our line-up was forward thinking and it meant we dictated the game from the start. The opening half was a joy to watch. Movement, good accurate passing, attacking intent but we were also excellent at winning the ball back with hustling to force errors from United. When we play like that – thinking of our first three games (still!) plus Everton and West Ham – you realise we are that close to being a good top six side. Consistency and being clinical are the two ingredients missing right now.

Bruno also got the substitutions right. Traore became an outlet and Silva provided some energy that had been missing. Both contributed significantly in the closing minutes.

The back five were solid throughout with the wing-backs constantly finding space on the flanks and breaking into the final third.

United created nothing for an hour and hardly had a sniff after. One effort hit our bar and Sa made sure our hearts were not broken right at the death.

MOTM Neves and goalscorer Moutinho were colossal in midfield and both had outstanding games. While Podence covered as much ground as anyone. The spirit within the side also shone through with plenty of encouragement being shared around.

What a great way to start the year. The two week break seemed so much longer. It was good to see our match fitness was maintained right to the end. Meanwhile the safe and unsafe standing areas in the away end demonstrated there was no signs of fatigue there either. Any over indulgence just resulted in a sore throat at the end, which was well worth the effort.

Rob Cartwright

Without a game for two weeks, and a squad hit by injuries and recent Covid-19 cases, we travelled to Old Trafford not really knowing what to expect in terms of team, tactics or performance.

What a treat we had in store. This was the best performance I’ve seen from a Wolves team at Old Trafford, ever. Make no mistake – We took the game to United from the off and dominated play for long periods. Neves and Moutinho were simply awesome. Semedo and Marcal were excellent too and with the back three as solid as usual, there was simply no way through for Ronaldo and Co.

The difference in this game was that we attacked with real conviction.

I give a lot of credit to Bruno for his tactics in this game. The fans let him know what we thought loud and clear. BBC radio said that it was a record number of shots for an away team at Old Trafford.

The game was nicely poised. Adama had come on and was doing well with the ball and creating chances. Silva came on for the last ten minutes and made a real impact too. In fact, it was Silva and Traore who linked to create the move which lead to the goal.

I was so pleased that it fell to Moutinho who put it away with precision akin to a Neves strike from outside the box. This was the icing on a very good game from him and he gets my Man of the Match.

This gave us a whole ten minutes to celebrate and taunt the leaving United fans.

Jose Sa made a last gasp save from a free kick, right at the end. He really is a class keeper. That’s just two goals conceded in the last eight league games (one a penalty which was a travesty).

It was refreshing to have no contentious issues or VAR delays to spoil the flow.

The reaction from both fans and players at the end will last in the memory for a very long time. I felt a sense of pride for every one of the players involved. Well done Bruno.

Adam Virgo

A fantastic performance and a thoroughly deserved win. We could and probably should have won by more but that strike from Moutinho was class.

First half we absolutely battered them but lacked that clinical touch. Neves was controlling the game and we were constantly winning the ball back in very good areas.

They had a period in the second half where they were on top which was always going to happen but we defended really well as a unit again.

Neves, Moutinho, Semedo, Podence and the back three were all absolutely brilliant. Trincao and Raul didn’t do much but Fabio Silva came on and looked the part. Holding off Varane in the build up to the goal, his hold-up play was exceptional and hopefully we can see more of him in the coming weeks.

Big save from Jose Sa last minute too and he was extremely commanding in his area all game. He’s been an incredible signing and played a big part in us only conceding 14 goals so far.

More performances like that and we may have to get the passports out next season. I really hope the board back Bruno this transfer window, however I have very low expectations in that regard.

Matt Cooper

The first league win at Old Trafford in 42 years and my word, it was worth the wait. A perfect performance, from front to back from Wolves under the lights at the Theatre of Dreams against a United team that looks rotten to the core.

Take nothing away from Wolves though, they were excellent and started the first half with real intensity and zip. They looked like a side who'd had two weeks off and they dominated United and came close on a few occasions – most notably a worldie effort from Neves.

The second half saw United have more of the ball but they were still limited to just one or two chances but it was Wolves who were to have the last laugh and they deserved it. A sumptuous finish from Moutinho at Old Trafford yet again.