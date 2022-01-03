'Wolves dominated Manchester United from start to finish!' Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Cheered on by the loud away support, Wolves dominated from start to finish in the first 45 and were left ruing their missed chances.

They were energetic in midfield and sharp in attack as they consistently fed the ball out wide and put United’s defenders in one-on-one situations, but David De Gea stood firm in goal and Wolves could not take advantage.

In the second half United settled and should have scored through a glorious Bruno Fernandes chance that crashed the crossbar.