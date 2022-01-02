Ruben Neves anticipating Wolves date with Manchester United Portuguese contingent

Ruben Neves is looking forward to locking horns with Manchester United's Portuguese stars. Pic: Getty Images.

Wolves midfield star Neves, 24, is one of a number of Portugal internationals thriving for the Premier League's top clubs.

Neves, Joao Moutinho and Nelson Semedo, among others in the Wolves pack, will line up for Portuguese chief Bruno Lage against United's Portugal superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the Bank Holiday Monday 5.30pm kick-off.

"It's excellent for the Portuguese and the country," Neves said ahead of the meeting with his fellow countrymen, managed by new interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

"The players who are here (at United, City, Liverpool…) are very important in their teams, so it's extremely rewarding for us.

"We are a small country but with a lot of quality and we have been demonstrating that at the highest level, which is the Premier League."

United were fortunate 1-0 Molineux winners against Wolves in August and tomorrow's hosts have won the last three meetings of the clubs – all by the odd goal.

Wolves are winless in seven against United but have enjoyed success against the Old Trafford men since returning to the top flight, notably the league and FA Cup double inside a month in 2019.

Neves, who has enjoyed a consistent campaign, added: "We have to adapt to the situation. Unfortunately, things were getting worse (with Covid-19) all over the world, and with us, it was no different.

"But we did our best in training and prepared as best as possible for the match on Monday.

"We know that it's always very difficult to play at United's home, we've had that experience many times.

"But we are also a tough team to beat. I think it will be an interesting and attractive game. I hope we can get out of there with three points, like in every game."

Wolves boast the second-best defensive record in the top flight this term, having conceded just 14 times from 18 league matches, trailing Manchester City's goals against by just one.

But their blunt record of just 13 goals scored is second-worst, with only basement boys Norwich (eight) having netted fewer.

Neves acknowledged Wolves are aware their output in front of goal must improve and that the team's attacking style 'requires' it.

"We have been trying to find solutions and we know that we have the quality to do better in this aspect," the midfielder said.

"It's up to us to work during the week to get to the games and achieve. We also had this problem at the beginning of the season, and we've improved a lot afterwards.