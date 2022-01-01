Bruno Lage backs Wolves to find goal-den touch in 2022

Adama Traore (Getty)

Looking back on a year of transition in 2021, Wolves struggled most in front of goal.

Over the course of the year, the team only managed 42 goals in total – their lowest since 1922.

Of those, 34 were league goals, which is the third lowest ever after their efforts in 1919 and 1981.

The current squad has a wealth of attacking talents but in front of goal they have struggled. Countless one-on-one chances have been spurned as Wolves have failed to put a team to the sword.

Hwang Hee-chan is currently the club’s top goalscorer with four, yet he has not netted since October.

The defence has been superb this season but Lage still insists his team are striving to be an attacking outfit. However, he is acutely aware they must improve.

“We have to continue to work, like the first day,” he said.

“We are not a defensive team and are creating a lot of chances.

“All of our wingers and strikers have had chances just against the goalkeeper and they didn’t score.

“I don’t blame anyone and give confidence to the players to continue to do it next time.

“Imagine if Adama, Podence, Trincao, Hwang, Raul and Fabio score the chances they have in front of the goal. This is football.”

When asked if it is a confidence issue or a decision-making issue, Lage added: “It’s a bit of everything. Sometimes we have those moments and the most important thing is to look at the way we are playing and continue to create scenarios in training to improve and give confidence to the players for next time.

“In the last match we created a good chance to score with Daniel against Chelsea and it was offside.

“Look at the style we want to play, you can see it in that goal. The way we started from the back, found the spaces in between lines and attacked the defenders.

“We arrived in that position with five players in the box. Raul missed, Daniel came in at the back post and by a small distance it was offside.”

Meanwhile, Lage admits even his players cannot say how ready they will be to face Manchester United.

The squad have been battling a coronavirus outbreak which forced the postponement of Tuesday’s trip to Arsenal.

It came after Boxing Day’s visit of Watford was called off after the Hornets were unable to field a side because of the virus.

Wolves go to Old Trafford on Monday with Lage conceding he is yet to discover who will be available. He said: “After 10 days without playing, in your mind, to be ready to play is difficult. I was talking with a player and I asked ‘are you ready to play?’

“He said: ‘I really don’t know’. After 10 days without playing and training you are slow to take the right decisions.

“If you take one more second to decide then the other team come and press. They need to continue to train and adapt as soon as possible.

“They are coming (back), that is why the next days will be important to understand which players are fit to play. There is nothing new but now we need to understand if the players have time to recover and are fit to play.

“We have two more days to understand which players are fit and ready to play this important game.