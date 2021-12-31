Bruno Lage delighted with Wolves' solid base

Bruno Lage. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

With five clean sheets in the last seven games, Wolves have impressed as they have kept some of the country’s best teams at bay.

And although Lage wants his side to have the ball and be fluid in attack, he is pleased to see their strong base performing well.

He said: “It’s not just the defenders. We are very solid when we are defending with the way we press and we control spaces.

“I am very happy with the team. When you are defending it is teamwork and that is why I am very happy with them. When you play against Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool – they are very hard and know how to press.

“The good thing from these three games is we can play with the ball more time, like we did in the first half.

“That’s the identity I want to create. When we are defending we are playing as a team, the opponents need to feel we are a hard team to play against and when we have the ball we need to create our spaces and find our solutions. We need to have the ball.”

The head coach arrived at Molineux with a reputation for attacking football, however Wolves have not yet found potent goalscoring form.