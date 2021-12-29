Wolves 1877 Trust backs nationwide review

Wolves 1877 Trust first meeting

Recommendations have now been made to government after the final report was published from the fan led review – organised by MP Tracey Crouch – looking at reform, finance, governance and heritage in football.

The report suggests that fans of all clubs have a 'golden share' – which gives them veto powers over proposed changes to their club's stadium, badges, colours and competitions.

Ciaran Barker, who is the Football Supporters’ Association representative for the Trust, has been involved in the review and insists the suggested changes are essential in protecting Wolves' history.

"It is vital," he told the Express & Star.

"At Wolves we have had foreign investment, which has been great for the team and fans, but there is an element of risk there. We've seen it with other clubs.

"I don't think we're in that much danger, but people are concerned about the stadium – whether we'll move or what an expansion will look like.

"Giving us as fans a voice over things like the stadium, the club badge and colours, is important.

"Fosun have said they wouldn't change that and there's no indication they'll go back on that, but if we do have a golden share and a shadow board that the fan led review suggests, we have protection over that.

"We used Wolves and West Ham as good and bad case studies. They've lost their cultural heritage, their stadium has gone and they've moved into a soulless bowl.

"Even though they're doing well now and the fans love the team and manager, they don't connect with the owners because of what's happened.

"We don't want that at Wolves. We have a good stadium in Molineux and an iconic badge and colours. Times are good now but if that changed we'd be in a similar situation to West Ham, we don't want to disconnect with the owners and the club."

Money in football is a huge topic, with several clubs going bust in recent years while those at the top spend extraordinary amounts.

The review is suggesting tighter financial controls and an independent regulator to prevent clubs from making huge losses.

Although Barker believes that can only be a good thing for football, he is concerned on how an independent regulator will truly be independent.

"As far as I see it, it's a benefit for every football fan but it might mean that some clubs have to change their ways," he added.

"We need to see the details first of what an independent regulator means. We can't have someone come into football, who has no knowledge of the game, regulating football.

"But at the same time someone with an interest in football is going to support a club, with have emotional ties to different clubs, and they won't be independent.

"We need more information on what is independent and what they have control over, but I think it can only be a good thing for the game in general.