Wolves' Boxing Day games have packed a punch

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson of Wolverhampton Wanderers leads the celebrations at full time.

There were due to play their first game on this traditional day of sport in three years yesterday, but a Covid-19 outbreak in Watford's camp put paid to that.

So after another Boxing Day void of Old Gold action, we take a look back at some of the most memorable games on that day from the last two decades.

December 26, 2001 – Wolves 2-3 Preston

On the same day the year before Wolves lost 1-0 at home to Preston and just a year later, in 2001, they could not offer some Christmas revenge.

New £350,000 signing Dean Sturridge got Dave Jones' side off to the perfect start with a sublime chip over goalkeeper David Lucas after 19 minutes.

But David Moyes' Preston side came out firing in the second half and scored after just two minutes, as David Healy shot on the turn and found the back of the net.

Iain Anderson, who scored the winner at Molineux in the Boxing Day game the year before, came back to haunt Wolves again when he went on a mazy individual run and curled home to put Preston ahead.

A freak goal after 65 minutes handed Wolves a lifeline when the ball bounced off Nathan Blake's backside following what should have been a routine clearance from goalkeeper Lucas – and Wolves were level.

But the hosts were unable to send their fans home happy when Healy nabbed his second by deflected a goalbound header beyond Michael Oakes.

Wolves finished third that season in the old Division One and lost to Norwich in the play-off semi-finals.

December 26, 2006 – Derby 0-2 Wolves

Heading into their first festive fixtures with new manager Mick McCarthy, 10th placed Wolves faced a stern test against promotion-chasing Derby on Boxing Day in 2006.

The hosts were on a run of five successive home wins and were in confident mood.

Derby's Dave Jones – who would go on to sign for Wolves in 2008 – hit the bar before half-time, while Steve Howard also smashed an effort off the post, as Wolves rode their luck against Billy Davies' side.

Then, after 66 minutes, Seyi Olofinjana finished off a fine Wolves counter-attack and lifted the ball over goalkeeper Stephen Bywater to give his side the lead.

Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray was also called into action and denied Howard's header, before Michael Kightly raced clear in the dying minutes of the game to ensure all three points were heading home to the Black Country.

Speaking after the game, McCarthy said: "Derby were better than us and they beat us at our place earlier in the season, but now we have repaid the compliment.

"It was the best performance of the season, coupled with the right result but I feel we could have picked up more points by now and we should be in a better position."

And Wolves did go on to secure a better position as they finished fifth in the Championship, but ultimately lost to rivals Albion in the play-off semi-finals. Third-placed Derby beat Albion 1-0 in the final to earn promotion.

December 26, 2013 – Wolves 2-0 Crewe Alexandra

Following their relegation to League One, Wolves employed the help of Kenny Jackett in the search for an immediate return to the Championship.

A superb start to the campaign saw the club record 14 wins in the first half of the season and one of them was a memorable victory at home to Crewe.

The visitors were struggling at the wrong end of the table and made a poor start as Wolves scored after just three minutes.

Derby loanee Michael Jacobs kicked off the move and then took up a good position in the box to head home from six yards out, after meeting a left-wing cross from Scott Golbourne.

Crewe fought for a way back into the game but Wolves continued to push and hit the woodwork twice through Danny Batth and Leigh Griffiths.

The latter then scored in added time – his 13th of the season at the time – to secure the win.

Wolves went on to lift the League One trophy that season, while Crewe survived relegation and finished 19th.

December 26, 2016 – Wolves 3-2 Bristol City

In Fosun's first season at Wolves, the new owners had a battle on their hands as the club flirted with relegation and sacked manager Walter Zenga – before Paul Lambert took over in November.

But a victory on Boxing Day in 2016 was one of three wins in the month of December that helped steer the club clear of trouble at the time.

Again, all it took was three minutes for Wolves to take the lead when Dave Edwards headed home, before Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham netted his 14th goal of the season to draw City level.

In the space of six minutes before half-time Wolves then collapsed as Aden Flint's header gave City the lead just before the break.

Talisman Helder Costa dragged Wolves back into the game just before the hour mark with a volley before an 84th minute penalty was awarded to the hosts for a handball by Flint.