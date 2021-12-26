Wolves' trip to Arsenal is postponed

General view from inside the stadium before the Carabao Cup quarter final match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Bruno Lage has 'an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture' – with the Premier League agreeing to Wolves' request to call the game off.

Wolves said in a statement they were unable to play the game due to 'a combination of positive Covid-19 test results and injuries'.

A Premier League statement said: "Arsenal FC’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, due to be played at 12:30pm on Tuesday 28 December, has regrettably been postponed.

"The Premier League Board accepted the postponement application as Wolverhampton Wanderers does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of Covid-19 cases and injuries at the club.

"The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.

"Earlier this afternoon, Leeds United’s home game against Aston Villa on Tuesday was also called off. The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games. The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.

"The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted Covid-19 postponement guidance, implemented in light of the new Omicron variant. The Board will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with. Click here to read more on the Premier League’s match postponement process.

"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the clubs’ and the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution. In light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time."

Wolves said tickets will be valid for the rearranged date and refunds are available by emailing fanservices@wolves.co.uk