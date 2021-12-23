Wolves captain Conor Coady hails 'incredible character' Jose Sa

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on October 16, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The goalkeeper arrived at Molineux as somewhat of an unknown quantity and had the difficult task of replacing compatriot Rui Patricio, who had enjoyed a successful three years at the club.

But Sa has proved to be a revelation between the sticks and centre-back Coady was full of praise for the 28-year-old.

Coady said: "He's an incredible character, I'll be honest, absolutely incredible.

"He's come into our changing room and the way he speaks, the way he puts himself about in the dressing room, has been fantastic.

"That's the biggest thing I can say, he's a massive character to have within the football club. I can't speak more highly of him.

"What he's brought to this football club and the team has been immense. It's a pleasure to play with him.

"He's been brilliant. We work a lot on using the 'keeper, using the extra man and pulling a team out to play through.

"It's important that we use him. It's not just about making saves, which we know he can do, but he comes and claims crosses and kicks for counter-attacks.

"He's joining up our play also and has been fantastic.

"That's another way the manager wants us to get better, in terms of using the 'keeper. He's been a pleasure to play with."

Sa and Coady have been key in helping Wolves pick up five clean sheets from their last seven Premier League games.

Their defensive record has been impressive, conceding only 14 goals in 18 games so far.

Coady added: "We always are proud of keeping clean sheets, that's our goal as a back three or a back five.

"It's important that we try and help the team and that's our role in helping the team, to try and keep a clean sheet.

"We always defend as a unit. A compact unit, an organised unit to try and protect Sa as much as we can.

"It's really pleasing but at the same time we're here to pick up points and as long as we're doing that we'll be happy.