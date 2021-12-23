Wolves' Boxing Day clash with Watford off due to Covid outbreak

Molineux

Rumours were circulating this morning that the 12.30pm kick off was in doubt due to positive cases in the Watford squad - and Wolves have now released a statement confirming the game is off.

In a statement, the club said that following a request from Watford, the Premier League board met and agreed to postpone the fixture, along with the scheduled clash between Liverpool and Leeds.

The statement read: "The decision was taken with guidance from medical advisors, with Watford suffering an ongoing outbreak of positive Covid-19 cases, leaving them with an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the game.

"A request was made to the Premier League board by Watford a decision was made quickly, to provide sufficient notice to supporters of both clubs planning to attend the fixture, initially scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday.

"Tickets will be valid for the rearranged date and refunds are available by emailing fanservices@wolves.co.uk."

In a further statement, the Premier League said they had made the call because Watford continued to have an insufficient number of players - however, their fixture with West Ham United next Tuesday is expected to go ahead.

They also said a number of factors have been taken into consideration.

The statement read: "Watford FC continue to have an insufficient number of players to field a team after their game against Crystal Palace FC last Saturday was postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak. Due to players coming out of isolation, it is fully expected Watford will be available for their fixture on Tuesday 28 December, against West Ham United.

"The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidance introduced to clubs in light of the new Omicron variant.

"The Board will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

"The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with.

"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the clubs’ and the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution. In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures.