Wolves fans thanked for following latest Covid-19 measures on visit to Molineux for Chelsea clash

Staff requested information from 35.7 per cent of fans aged 18 or over before their entry into the grounds – with 86.9 per cent showing their NHS Covid Pass.

A further 12.8 per cent of supporters checked provided evidence of a negative lateral flow test whilst 0.2 per cent showed "suitable evidence" of their exemption.

The measures were brought in by the Government as a way of hosting large gatherings safely amid fears over the spread of the Omicron variant across the country.

Anju Rai, Wolves deputy safety officer, said: "Seeing our valued supporters willing and able to show their Covid status evidence was fantastic and reassuring to witness. The vast majority of fans were aware of the new Government Plan B legislation and had undertaken tremendous efforts to get themselves match ready, so were able to produce valid forms of evidence.

"Our spot checking teams and supporters engaged safely and efficiently and a significant number of supporters had their evidence ready in hand and were prepared to be checked, which made spot checking that much easier. The spot checkers provided technical assistance when possible, encouraging NHS Covid Passes to be downloaded.

"Wolves would like to sincerely thank the spot checking team, stewarding team and supporters for their assistance and cooperation for the first home match under Government Plan B restrictions. It is evident there is combined effort and desire to keep supporters, and all those in attendance at top-flight fixtures, as safe as possible during the Covid pandemic."

Pre-match, the vast majority of supporters completed the self-declaration form, stating their Covid status in the lead-up to the Chelsea game, and unless Government rules change again, that same form will remain valid for the Watford game on Boxing Day, and not need to be filled in again.

In the pre-match communication, Wolves reminded supporters that the blue NHS cards are not valid proof of vaccination, and the limited number of supporters who produced them on Sunday were reminded that only a Covid-19 Pass is accepted.

And those who are exempt from vaccinations or testing, due to health reasons, have been reminded to apply for an Exemption NHS Covid Pass via their GP or specialist clinician.

Supporters are also asked to note, where it may not be reasonably possible to carry out Covid-19 status checks on all attendees at events, especially those with over 10,000 attendees, without endangering the safety of those attending, check requirements differ.

Anju Rai continued: "Under Government guidelines, clubs may engage with their local safety advisory groups and public health authority to submit a proposal to allow spot checks to be considered as an alternative, and at Wolves we have worked closely with the relevant local authorities.

"The combination of supporter pre-registration, supporter surveys and Wolves Covid status check systems indicated high levels of supporters being double vaccinated, currently around 95%. They were fully supportive of our proposal and it was agreed Wolves would check 20% of those in attendance, so Sunday’s figure of 36% of supporters checked surpassed expectation.

"Wolves will continue to work with the Government, local health authorities and safety groups, being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance to keep Molineux safe and full for the rest of the season.”

Wolves played out a goalless draw with Chelsea on Sunday – moving the old gold and black to eighth in the table, and impacting Chelsea's chances in the Premier League title race.