Wolves Fans' Verdict v Chelsea: A rock solid defence

Ki-Jana Hoever (Getty)

John Lalley

Molineux shrouded in atmospheric mist illuminated by the lights, iconic gold shirts and the buzz of anticipation. Took me back to the days before climate change was ever talked of.

The thrill and the excitement in the chill of winter; cigarettes lighting on the vast and packed South Bank, smoke wafting across the terraces mixed with the smell of Bovril and Wolves bursting with attacking intent incessantly pushing forward as the daylight faded.

We conceded a few back then but we rattled in a hell of a lot of goals ourselves too and it was so often such terrific fun and blissfully entertaining. Molineux was magical on those dank and chilly days; it’s a whole lot different now, less exuberant, organized and regimental, warm-ups and warm-downs, shapes and systems, image rights and SKY television. And the latest innovation, Covid passes.

Still there is much to be admired with how Wolves are fronting up these days. We don’t generate much in the way of excitement but the meticulous attention to detail regarding defensive organisation is without doubt very impressive. Especially when our weaknesses at the back were so abundantly evident in recent seasons.

Not much fun for the neutral but admirable just the same. Strange to think that just a few months ago so many fans were penning less than complimentary and hopelessly premature obituaries for the likes of Conor Coady and Romain Saiss.

Once again, the pair of them were exemplary yesterday in helping to blank the European champions.

Coady who is by miles the best captain this club has had since Mike Bailey, tackled and intercepted immaculately despite carrying an injury. Instead of wishing him replaced we should celebrate that he has made the England team on the strength of his career at Wolves.

Saiss one suspects is immune to criticism by now; what a good professional he is and he will be sorely missed when he sees duty in the African Nations competition. A word of praise too for Ki-Jana Hoever. He was castigated by some and blamed for losing the game after being thrown a hospital pass against Liverpool having to fill in for a few moments to replace an inspired Rayan Ait-Nouri.

People forget that he is still nineteen years old; he didn’t let us down at all.

You really had to chuckle at Chelsea’s grumbles about this fixture not being postponed. Their vast array of talent all assembled at grotesque expense contrasted massively with our limited resources; a glance at the respective sub’s benches merely emphasised the colossal disparity in class and quality.

It’s hard to see how we alleviate our goal drought so to suffer the disappointment of seeing the Podence effort overruled was galling. Wolves shaded the first-half and had insult added to injury by Kante’s hand-ball indiscretion being overlooked which could and should have altered the whole dynamic of the match. As the mist descended, Chelsea roused themselves but our solidity remained intact.

The admirable Jose Sa saved brilliantly on the one occasion that he was tested; once again his brimming confidence spreading belief in his committed colleagues. Chelsea, like Liverpool and City before them left scratching their heads as to how to break us down.

After the super and deserved win at Brighton, this is a very satisfactory result. You have to admire the organisation, the resilience and the determination even if at times it all appears just a bit soulless. I’m on side with both the players and the coach right now; they are working so hard and it’s admirable. Just wish we could have a hint or two of the excitement of misty Molineux days gone by.

Clive Smith

It’s always good getting points from the half-and-half-scarf teams. We deserved it too, especially after failing to get what we deserved recently against similar opposition.

Neutrals might not have found it entertaining but our current identity is ‘a good defence’, and that is again what turned up. Our three central defenders were again outstanding, and to think all the pre-season wish-lists had a new centre-half near the top. Apologies should be sent to Saiss, Coady and Kilman, who were all hugely impressive again.

Chelsea dominated possession, no surprise there, going long at times as well as side to side. They never really exposed us and rarely found clear openings. When crosses were played into our box, we were consistently first to the ball. The Marcal and Saiss combination performed particularly well as most Chelsea attacks came down that side in the second half.

Our attack continues to be lacklustre although we did have some momentum in the first half for a while. Podence worked so hard, finding space and looking to link up play. If anyone was going to unlock their defence though it was MOTM Neves. At times it seemed there was two of him playing. With and without possession he impressed.

Despite the tough recent schedule our energy levels were good throughout with only Hoever looking tired, which is no surprise considering his game time this season.

Hope you all have a safe and Happy Christmas.

Rob Cartwright

Well this was more of the same really. We were treated to a good game with Wolves on top in the first half and Chelsea more dominant in the second.

We were well on top when Podence scored following a great attacking move down the left side. A rare goal for us and we celebrated, and celebrated, and celebrated. Then, after TWENTY FOUR SECONDS the assistant raised his flag for offside. Gutted.

Now having seen replays, Jimenez was in an offside position; I am sure if the other way around the goal would have stood on the basis of not interfering with play.

To rub salt into our wounds, Kante stops a scoring opportunity with deliberate hand ball. Guaranteed a red card here, but no; this is Chelsea, who threatened to break-up the Premier League, so we’ll play on. Not even a warning! Unbelievable.

It’s no wonder we were subdued in the second half. Easily keeping Chelsea at bay without really threatening ourselves.

It’s bitterly disappointing. Premier League officials are so bad, it seriously makes you question whether you want to continue going to games. It’s that bad. Neves was superb. He’s having a great season. We need changes up front and Neto returning will be a big positive. Both the wing backs did well even though only reserves. Lage really has sorted the defence out well.

I’d be looking for an attacking midfielder and a forward in January.

Overall, we should be pleased with where we are in the league. Only three points from fifth but still looking over our shoulder at the chasing pack. We have just played the top three and not been disgraced at all, unlike some of their other opponents during this period.

I think this may be the last game we can attend for a while. Not sure if this is due to covid or the breakaway clubs wanting a winter break! We shall see.

I’d like to wish all Wolves fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy and safe New Year.

Russ Evers

I think 95 per cent of Wolves fans would have taken a point and another clean sheet against the Media XI, even if Chelski had three of their 141 professional players upset with a cold.

Not seen it again but looked like we were hard done to again where our disallowed goal was concerned and it could have been better if Dendoncker had done what he should have done and scored rather than missing an easy chance. Chelsea had possession but not a lot else.