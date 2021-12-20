Wolves 0 Chelsea 0 - Player ratings

Raul Jimenez. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 9

The goalkeeper continues to flourish in Wolves colours and has proven to be a superb signing. Again, he made a huge save when called upon to secure the clean sheet and he marshalled his area well. His distribution was also very good on the whole, but he was slightly slow with a few chances to release the forwards.

Max Kilman - 8

A solid and consistent display from Kilman, which has now become the norm for him. Confident with the ball at his feet, the centre-back strolled out of defence in possession and set up chances further up the field, which is no easy feat.

Conor Coady - 8

The captain pops up everywhere in the box and once again made several blocks and interceptions. He is playing through his injury with gusto and providing real leadership for the players around him. He must certainly be playing the best football of his career to date.

Romain Saiss - 8

Another good showing from Saiss who looks comfortable in the back three. His positioning was impressive and he dealt with most of the balls aimed over the top.

Ki-Jana Hoever - 7

Nothing spectacular, but certainly industrious, as Hoever proved to be a capable stand-in for Semedo. Going forward he offered a few good opportunities, and defensively he was fairly compact against a talented Chelsea forward line.

Ruben Neves - 7

A handy showing from Neves who recycled the ball well. He could, however, have been slightly quicker in the transition as he made one or two bad decisions.

Joao Moutinho - 8

The pick of the bunch in midfield as Moutinho put in a wonderfully energetic performance. He pushed higher up, too, and gave Wolves another option. His burst forward for the disallowed goal was exactly what Wolves have been missing in midfield and he proved that he can provide it.

Leander Dendoncker - 7

Dendoncker has found more consistency now after his early-season failings. He should have scored with his glorious headed opportunity, but overall he was strong in the tackle and broke up the game fairly well.

Fernando Marcal - 8

Marcal delivered an excellent cross for the disallowed goal and offered more of a threat going forward than earlier in the season. He showed a different side to his game and impressed. When Ait-Nouri and Jonny are fit, the competition on the side of the field will be fierce.

Daniel Podence - 6

Podence took his disallowed goal well and was unlucky that Jimenez’s involvement deemed it offside and he had a good first half showing by dropping into spaces in between the lines. In the second half he struggled and was fairly anonymous as Wolves were pushed back.

Raul Jimenez - 5

It was a hard-working performance from Jimenez and he did well to find space in the first half, but overall he was too quiet in the final third. He should have stayed onside, and also scored, in the lead-up to Podence’s disallowed goal. In the second half he made little impact and took up strange positions out wide away from the action. It did not click.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Podence, 79), Francisco Trincao (for Jimenez, 89).