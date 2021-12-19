Wolves 0 Chelsea 0 - Report

Daniel Podence (Getty)

The hosts enjoyed a good first 45 minutes as they held onto the ball well and aggressively hunted Chelsea down when the visitors were in possession.

Daniel Podence had a goal disallowed as Raul Jimenez interfered with play while in an offside position, but Wolves entered half-time content with their display.

But in the second half Chelsea got to grips with the game plan and began to push Wolves back and dominate possession.

Christian Pulisic had the best of a number of openings but the home defence stood firm for a fifth clean sheet in seven Premier League games.

Bruno Lage made three changes from the team that beat Brighton in midweek and moved to a 3-5-2 formation.

Jimenez returned from his suspension, while Leander Dendoncker came into a three-man midfield and Ki-Jana Hoever got his first Premier League start of the season.

Nelson Semedo and Francisco Trincao dropped to the bench, while Hwang Hee-chan and Rayan Ait-Nouri missed out with injury.

A depleted squad also saw Fabio Silva miss out with Covid-19, while Willy Boly was an unspecified absence. Bruno Jordao made the bench and his first senior squad of the season after returning from a serious knee injury as Wolves only named eight substitutes.

Thomas Tuchel made two changes to his side, starting in a 3-4-3 formation, after Chelsea had a request to postpone the game rejected by the Premier League.

It is understood the league felt Chelsea had enough fit players to fulfil the fixture.

The London side have been hit by Covid-19 cases and injuries and were without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen. Ben Chilwell was already absent with a knee injury, but also tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, Trevoh Chalobah and N’Golo Kante both came in to a two-man midfield, while Tuchel only named six substitutes.

Mason Mount came into the game in fine form with four goals in his last four Premier League games, but started in a front three devoid of a natural striker alongside Hakim Ziyech and Pulisic.

But that front line made it an awkward start for the Wolves defence at a misty and freezing Molineux, as after barely a minute they found a way through. Antonio Rudiger lifted a ball over the top for Mount but Jose Sa made a smart save, before the officials judged Mount was offside.

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

Chelsea started well and saw plenty of the ball, but the first shot came courtesy of Podence who was found after a Jimenez break away. Wolves then had a handful of corners as they put the Chelsea defence under pressure.

A good tactical battle emerged after 10 minutes as Wolves were snapping at the heels of Chelsea, and winning the ball back effectively, while the visitors searched for the spaces in between the lines.

Wolves thought they had scored shortly after, before VAR intervened. A counter-attack saw Joao Moutinho race forward and feed Fernando Marcal, who delivered a superb first-time cross. Jimenez took a swipe at the ball, but missed it, before Podence finished at the back post. However, as Jimenez was a yard offside and tried to play the ball, he was interfering with play and the goal was disallowed.

Despite that setback, Wolves were still playing with aggression and intensity. Jimenez won a header in the box and latched onto his own knockdown, forcing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy into fumbling it, but Chelsea were able to clear their lines.

The hosts were furious when, after a long ball from Sa, last man Kante seemed to handle the ball with Podence looking to race through, but referee David Coote was unmoved.

Then, Conor Coady made a sublime tackle to deny Pulisic before going down needing treatment on an ongoing ankle issue. He was fortunately able to continue.

After half an hour, Wolves plan seemed to be working. They were looking after the ball nicely when in possession and being equally as aggressive out of possession. At times, they also forced Chelsea into some hopeful long balls forward that came to nothing.

But Chelsea did find an opening when Wolves allowed Kante too much space on the edge of the box. He played in Mount and Sa did well not to dive in and give away a penalty, before Wolves eventually dealt with the danger.

Wolves should have scored just before half-time after some excellent build-up play saw Podence whip in a cross for Dendoncker. With a free header from 10 yards he directed his effort straight at Mendy, when either side of the goalkeeper he would have scored.

Romain Saiss (Getty)

After four minutes of added time at the end of the first half, neither side could find an opening goal and they entered the break drawing 0-0, despite a late flurry from Chelsea as they piled on the pressure. Wolves’ game plan seemed to be working as they looked comfortable in possession and aggressive out of it.

Both teams emerged for the second half with even poorer visibility as the fog became even thicker. Chelsea introduced Saul Niguez for Chalobah at half-time.

Despite the conditions, Wolves largely kicked on from where they left off at half-time and were causing Chelsea problems down both flanks. They were, however, just missing that final ball as a few crosses and passes were wayward.

But once the half settled the visitors began to go up through the gears. A good last ditch tackle from Ruben Neves and, later, a back post clearance from Romain Saiss prevented the opening goal for Chelsea.

Dominating possession and forcing Wolves back, Chelsea were turning the screw. When Wolves did have some brief respite and won back the ball, they were struggling for ideas going forward without an outlet. Lage began pondering some changes after an hour with a Chelsea goal seemingly on the horizon.

Once Wolves finally got the ball down they fashioned a half chance when Hoever superbly got beyond Marcos Alonso, reached the byline and crossed low – but it was cleared.

Marcal (Getty)

But the Chelsea pressure kept coming and another good cross was aimed to Pulisic from 10 yards, but captain Coady did well to get across him and make a vital clearance.

With chances at a premium Neves then wasted a three-on-three opportunity with a poor pass looking for Podence, when Jimenez was free. At the other end, Saiss made an important block to deny Kante.

With 79 minutes on the clock, Sa made a massive save to deny Pulisic who was through on goal. The goalkeeper stuck out a strong left hand. Adama Traore was then brought on for Podence as Wolves searched for a goal of their own.

At the death, Trincao was also introduced for Jimenez.

Chelsea kept probing for an opening goal and got into some good positions in the Wolves third, but ultimately they failed to punish the Wolves defence who marshalled their area well alongside Sa.

In the final minutes Coady made a huge block to deny Kante in the box as Wolves took an important point against one of the league’s top clubs.

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Marcal, Podence (Traore, 79), Jimenez (Trincao, 89).

Subs not used: Ruddy, Moulden, Semedo, Bueno, Jordao, Cundle.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Chalobah (Saul, 45), Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech (Kovacic, 65).