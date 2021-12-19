Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chelsea request to have Wolves game postpone is rejected

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished:

Chelsea had a request to postpone today's game with Wolves rejected, reports suggest.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

It is understood the request was turned down this morning, meaning Chelsea are likely to field a weakened team and have players on the bench that are struggling for fitness after a number of Covid-19 cases in the camp.

Speaking in The Telegraph, a Chelsea spokesperson said: A Chelsea spokesman added: “We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today’s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety.”

On Saturday, five of the six Premier League fixtures were postponed due to Covid, while Everton v Leicester was also postponed today.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News