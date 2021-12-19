Chelsea request to have Wolves game postpone is rejected

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

It is understood the request was turned down this morning, meaning Chelsea are likely to field a weakened team and have players on the bench that are struggling for fitness after a number of Covid-19 cases in the camp.

Speaking in The Telegraph, a Chelsea spokesperson said: A Chelsea spokesman added: “We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today’s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety.”