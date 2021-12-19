Bruno Lage pleased with Wolves strategy and 'good point' against Chelsea

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Wolves impressed in the first half and saw a Daniel Podence goal rightly disallowed, before allowing Chelsea to dominate in the second half.

And Lage was pleased with the first 45 minutes and felt his side could have snatched a win.

“We prepared the game and the players did what I asked for the strategy,” he said.

“We had more time on the ball and we put it on them to run. We created two good chances to score.

“In the second half they had time to adapt and as the big team they are they came with everything. They also created one big chance.

“It’s a good point for us with the first 45 minutes with the way I want my team to play. Maybe we deserve more but we move on, it’s one point.”

Ki-Jana Hoever came in for his first Premier League start of the season and did well as a replacement for Nelson Semedo.

And Lage was pleased for the youngster after his mistake lost Wolves the game in the dying minutes against Liverpool two weeks ago.

Lage added: “We tried to play with more guys in the middle. Chelsea normally play with a line of five, two midfielders and three strikers, so we wanted to put more men in the middle. That’s why Ki-Jana and Marcal played more as wingers.

“I think it was the right game for him (Hoever). The last game he played here he played at left-back and you know what happened.

“When I feel it is the right game to play because you can give me the right things for the team and the strategy, I will choose that.

“I chose Ki because he can be more aggressive and understand the role to play as a winger. He did well and I’m happy for him.”

Wolves were without a number of players due to injury and positive Covid-19 cases, but Willy Boly was an unexpected absence.

The defender has had injury and illness issues all season and is yet to feature in the Premier League – despite making the bench for most of the games.

And when asked about his absence Lage was coy on the reason.

He said: “Every time I try to answer all the questions but I think I will give more time and space and then we can say something more clear about Boly.

“What I know is that I’m struggling since the first day with just three central defenders and they are doing a fantastic job.”

Meanwhile, Lage revealed that all of the players and staff were having their Covid-19 booster vaccinations after the game.

The head coach, too, had his after completing his press conference.