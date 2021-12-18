Steve Bull: Wolves are playing some good football

Bull has been impressed (Getty)

We are playing some really good football – some really good defensive football – and all we need now is that finishing touch at the other end.

It is coming, you can see it. The players are starting to gel in the way Bruno Lage wants.

Some of the attacking play in the second half against Brighton was a good sign. It was a bit worrying in my eyes that we had become too defensive, but against Brighton it was a bit of both.

We were defending well and attacking well, catching them on the break like the old Wolves.

The fixtures have been tough recently but they have come out of it very well – Wolves can have a go at any one. I’m not frightened of Chelsea or worried about them, I think we can give them a good game.

The only team in this run I was worried about was Liverpool. We’ve always given City and Chelsea a good game but Liverpool are always a stumbling block.

It’s the Christmas period with a lot of games so I hope the players can come through it unscathed as the squad is very thin.

If Wolves were struggling to defend, not creating chances or playing well then I’d be worried about Chelsea. I’d say call the game off!

But we’re playing some good football and defending well. So bring Chelsea on, we’ll have a good go against them.

The word for this defence at the moment is ‘resilient’. They’ve been solid and tactically spot on.

It’s like they’re on a piece of string. If one goes the other two drop back, or if one drops off the other two follow. It’s a really good combination. I just hope we don’t get an injury for any of them.

They’re a solid back three, with a brilliant goalkeeper behind them. Breaking them up would disrupt it.