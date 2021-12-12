Man City 1 Wolves 0 - Player ratings

Wolves players appeal to referee Jon Moss after a penalty is awarded. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 7

The goalkeeper was bailed out for one or two errors, but his shot-stopping was superb.

Max Kilman - 8

Another very consistent showing from Kilman who is going from strength to strength in a Wolves shirt.

Conor Coady - 8

Coady is currently playing some of his best football and he covered for some of his team-mates’ shortcomings perfectly.

Romain Saiss - 7

Saiss had a big battle with Sterling, and sometimes came off second best, but was overall good.

Nelson Semedo - 6

A steady and improved performance from Semedo who was better defensively after a poor showing the week before.

Ruben Neves - 7

A fairly good showing from Neves who looked after the ball well, for the most part, and made some key passes when Wolves rarely had the ball.

Joao Moutinho - 8

Moutinho was the pick of the bunch in midfield and covered every blade of grass. He provided good cover defensively as well as some good forward passes.

Leander Dendoncker - 6

Dendoncker burned out in the second half after a decent first half. He needed to have more of an impact in both boxes.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6

Ait-Nouri made some good tackles but did not stand-out like he did against Liverpool. Sterling caused him some problems.

Adama Traore - 7

The forward held the ball up very well and linked-up with Jimenez. He was the sole threat in the first half and was unfortunate to be taken off.

Raul Jimenez - 3

After a fairly good first half in which he linked up with his team-mates, Jimenez completely let his team-mates down with his naive red card. A very poor 40 seconds for an experienced and revered player.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Traore, 67), 5, Francisco Trincao (for Neves, 82), Daniel Podence (for Dendoncker, 86).