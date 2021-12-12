Man City 1 Wolves 0 - Player ratings

Jose Sa - 7
The goalkeeper was bailed out for one or two errors, but his shot-stopping was superb.
Max Kilman - 8
Another very consistent showing from Kilman who is going from strength to strength in a Wolves shirt.
Conor Coady - 8
Coady is currently playing some of his best football and he covered for some of his team-mates’ shortcomings perfectly.
Romain Saiss - 7
Saiss had a big battle with Sterling, and sometimes came off second best, but was overall good.
Nelson Semedo - 6
A steady and improved performance from Semedo who was better defensively after a poor showing the week before.
Ruben Neves - 7
A fairly good showing from Neves who looked after the ball well, for the most part, and made some key passes when Wolves rarely had the ball.
Joao Moutinho - 8
Moutinho was the pick of the bunch in midfield and covered every blade of grass. He provided good cover defensively as well as some good forward passes.
Leander Dendoncker - 6
Dendoncker burned out in the second half after a decent first half. He needed to have more of an impact in both boxes.
Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6
Ait-Nouri made some good tackles but did not stand-out like he did against Liverpool. Sterling caused him some problems.
Adama Traore - 7
The forward held the ball up very well and linked-up with Jimenez. He was the sole threat in the first half and was unfortunate to be taken off.
Raul Jimenez - 3
After a fairly good first half in which he linked up with his team-mates, Jimenez completely let his team-mates down with his naive red card. A very poor 40 seconds for an experienced and revered player.
Substitutes
Hwang Hee-chan (for Traore, 67), 5, Francisco Trincao (for Neves, 82), Daniel Podence (for Dendoncker, 86).
Subs not used: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Boly, Cundle, Silva.