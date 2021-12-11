Steve Bull: Wolves keeping things tight at the back

Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Ben Gibson of Norwich City. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

You have to say fair play to Conor Coady, Romain Saiss and Max Kilman as they’ve come on bundles together as a trio.

They have to keep it going now. We’ve had Liverpool and we have plenty more teams coming up who are very sharp and clinical in front of goal.

I thought the Liverpool game was outstanding. It was a great game of football for both sets of supporters.

We frustrated them and they frustrated us. It was only the clinical finish at the end that lost us a point.

Speaking of the defence, Coady in particular has been top drawer.

He is great for the club and is an asset to the supporters and players he plays with.

I think he is an outstanding player. He talks on and off the field and unites everyone. You need a leader like that.

He’s doing an absolutely fantastic job. He’s a lovely bloke to talk to as well, absolutely brilliant.

He has to keep doing what he’s doing. Whether he has an injury to his ankle or not, he’ll still be out there with his sleeves rolled up giving it 100 per cent.

Looking at the fixture schedule, Wolves cannot afford any more injuries or Covid-19 cases.

Whatever the coaches or medical team say, you have to do. There cannot be breaking any rules.

The players have to be spot on over Christmas. It’s nice to celebrate with the family but that has to go on hold until January.

They have to concentrate fully for 90 minutes in each game. They’ll get tired and fatigued but they should be fit and strong enough to come through it.

The key word is focus. All through training and the matches, they have to be on it.

They’ll be time to have nice moments with the family, but when they get back on the training field or the pitch they have to be focused.