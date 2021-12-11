'Raul cost Wolves the game!' Wolves fans on Manchester City defeat - WATCH

Wolves fans

An incredible Raul Jimenez red card and a bizarre Manchester City penalty condemned Wolves to a second consecutive Premier League loss.

The visitors were on course for an encouraging half-time team talk after keeping City at bay until Jimenez got himself sent off in remarkable circumstances.

He was first booked for pulling back Rodri’s shirt before being warned for trying to block the resulting free-kick only two yards away. However, he then decided to block it again and immediately received a second yellow card.

With the difficulty of hanging on to the 0-0 scoreline with 10 men in the second half, referee Jon Moss took centre stage with a harsh penalty decision, claiming Joao Moutinho had handled it in the box when the ball struck his armpit.