Manchester City 1 Wolves 0 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated:

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following Wolves' 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

An incredible Raul Jimenez red card and a bizarre Manchester City penalty condemned Wolves to a second consecutive Premier League loss.

The visitors were on course for an encouraging half-time team talk after keeping City at bay until Jimenez got himself sent off in remarkable circumstances.

He was first booked for pulling back Rodri’s shirt before being warned for trying to block the resulting free-kick only two yards away. However, he then decided to block it again and immediately received a second yellow card.

With the difficulty of hanging on to the 0-0 scoreline with 10 men in the second half, referee Jon Moss took centre stage with a harsh penalty decision, claiming Joao Moutinho had handled it in the box when the ball struck his armpit.

The decision was not overturned by VAR and Raheem Sterling tucked away the penalty to give City the lead.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

