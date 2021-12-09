Notification Settings

Wolves supporters praised after two match-worn poppy shirts raise more than £25,000 for the Royal British Legion at auction

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonWolvesPublished:

Two sets of match-worn Wolves shirts with a poppy on them have raised more than £25,000 for the Royal British Legion after they were auctioned off.

Raul Jimenez wearing the shirt at the Crystal Palace v Wolves match which was auctioned off for the RBL. Photo: Wolves
Shirts from the fixtures against Everton and Crystal Palace were signed and went under the hammer – raising £26,375 for the Armed Forces charity.

It saw supporters of the club far and wide come together to bid for the items, including from Mexico, China, Brazil, Norway, Singapore and other countries.

Old gold home shirts were available from the 2-1 victory over the Merseyside club and raised a total of £13,641 with Raul Jimenez's shirt netting £1,800.

Joao Moutinho's shirt brought in £1,525 and Hee Chan Hwang's fetched £1,385. Moutinho’s shirt was won in Brazil, while Hwang’s number 26 jersey headed to his home nation of South Korea and Jimenez’s remained in the UK.

At Crystal Palace the following week, the team wore their white third strip – with the shirts again marked with a poppy – which raised a combined total of £12,723 under the hammer.

Jimenez was again the most popular, bringing in £2,124, while Ruben Neves came in at second with £1,500 and Hwang again third with £1,368. This time, Jimenez’s shirt headed to his home nation of Mexico, Neves’ stayed in the UK and Hwang’s shirt was won in the United States.

Amsterdam, Seoul and Istanbul were all amongst the top five most active cities when it came to page views on the third shirt, while winners came from eight different countries, including Norway, China and Australia.

Matt Wild, general manager – football operations at Wolves, said: "The total figure raised for the Royal British Legion shows how unbelievable our supporters are – this is a hugely important initiative we are proud to support each season, and every year our fans go above and beyond to contribute.

"Seeing some of the locations of the winning bids, thousands of miles from Molineux, is fantastic and goes to show the size of our fan base and, regardless of location, it’s clear we all share the same desire to support a worthy cause, especially during this centenary year.

"The poppy is a symbol of remembrance and respect, and we’re honoured to be playing our part in providing support to the Armed Forces community, and our supporters have done us proud in joining us for this initiative."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

