Wolves 0 Liverpool 1 - The debrief

Liverpool's Diogo Jota sees his shot blocked on the line (Getty)

Although Wolves are still arguably overachieving, Saturday's game encapsulated their current issues as they stood firm defensively and struggled going forward.

With places up for grabs in the starting XI and fixtures coming thick and fast, the Liverpool loss offers up more talking points.

Forward failings

For all the talent Wolves have in the final third, they are failing to click.

Having started the last two games, Adama Traore has been the pick of the bunch without yet registering a goal or assist, while Hwang Hee-chan and Raul Jimenez have not been at their best.

An all-action striker, Jimenez seemed to be reaching his heights again until the last few performances. Against Liverpool he struggled to hold the ball up, won only two of his nine ground duels and none of his aerial duels.

But the most damning statistic is that the Mexican did not have a single shot. His heat map shows him doing most of his work out wide and deep in midfield, when he must get into the box more frequently.

Hwang did get into the box more but he, too, failed to register an attempt on or off target. He delayed his shot too often when he had space to be selfish and only made one dribble attempt, when sometimes he needs to get at his man and be more direct.

It was always going to be a struggle scoring against Liverpool, but this has been a running theme for Wolves' forwards in recent games and they have to offer more. Only 12 goals in 15 games is not enough.

Defensive rigidity

Of course it was not all negative at the weekend, as the Wolves back-line were largely very impressive and showed why they are have conceded only 13 goals in 15 games.

The late winner and two missed sitters from Liverpool aside, the three centre-backs won duels, put their bodies on the line and stood firm for 93 of the 94 minutes.

Conor Coady in particularly is playing some of his best football in a Wolves shirt. The captain is going under the radar but is happily getting on with it.

His positioning has been exceptional of late and he regularly makes last ditch tackles as the last line of defence.

After a shaky spell earlier in the season, he deserves credit for this resurgence.

Romain Saiss and Max Kilman have also been solid. The latter, in particular, has been superb and his impressive performances have now become the standard.

Wing-back woes and wonders

The curious case of a Wolves wing-back – Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo certainly had contrasting afternoons against Liverpool.

Dealing with one of the world's best players in Mohamed Salah, 20-year-old Ait-Nouri was outstanding.

Winning 11 of his 12 duels and making eight tackles, the left-wing-back kept Salah quiet.

He did not make much of an impact going forward, highlighted by his lack of accurate crosses, 66 per cent pass accuracy and the 18 times he lost possession, but he was a major part in why Wolves looked set to take a point with a stellar defensive performance.

On the other flank, however, Semedo struggled and the statistics make for grim reading. He achieved only 62 per cent pass accuracy, won two of his eight ground duels and one of his three aerial duels and lost possession 21 times.

Add that to the fact he failed to make a single tackle in 90 minutes and it is easy to see why Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson got behind him so often.

The consistency on both flanks is a real conundrum for head coach Bruno Lage. Ait-Nouri has been very good in most of his games, but was poor in mid-week, while Semedo often has one good game followed by a below-par one.

Semedo has actually improved defensively this season and has looked more comfortable. Even if the Liverpool display is written off as a bad day at the office, overall he has to do more going forward.