Steve Bull: A frustrating week for Wolves

By Steve Bull

Two games and two goalless draws against teams at the bottom end of the Premier League table – it’s been a frustrating week watching Wolves.

Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
As a striker, I’ve shared the frustration of the fans watching from the stands – for some reason we seem a bit shot-shy.

At Norwich and at home to Burnley, I was shouting ‘Just shoot!’ – we seem to be lacking a bit of ruthlessness in front of goal at the moment.

We’ve picked up two points and you would have hoped for more from those two games against the strugglers – but everybody in football knows when you come up against a team fighting for their lives, they’re going to make it hard for you.

Norwich obviously have a new manager and we all know what Burnley are about – these are tough games.

But my message to our strikers would be to get a bit nastier, a bit more selfish in the opposition half. If there’s a chance of getting a shot away, hit it! It might fly in, it might get a deflection and go in – but you’ve got to have a go to have a chance of scoring.

We’ve now got a couple of games against two teams who are flying in Liverpool and Manchester City.

Wolves have been tight at the back lately with a few clean sheets but I can see goals at both ends in these upcoming games.

It wouldn’t surprise me if there wasn’t a 3-2 or a 4-3 in there.

What we know is that they both have incredible players who score for fun but I do think we’ll have our chances as well.

Steve Bull

By Steve Bull

Wolves legend and the club's record goal scorer

