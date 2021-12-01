Notification Settings

Wolves 0 Burnley 0: Liam Keen and Luke Hatfield analysis - WATCH

By Luke Hatfield

Watch Liam Keen and Luke Hatfield analyse Wolves' draw with Burnley.

Luke Hatfield and Liam Keen.

Adama Traore was Wolves' brightest player throughout the encounter, but was guilty of wasting the host's best chance of winning the game after hitting the bar with Raul Jimenez well placed.

Watch Luke and Liam discuss the game here:

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
