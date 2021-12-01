Bruno Lage taking positives from Wolves' draw with Burnley

Bruno Lage (Wolves/Getty)

Wolves were comfortable without being spectacular as Adama Traore fashioned a handful of chances – including a glorious one-on-one in the first half, in which he hit the crossbar.

Although they struggled to find that cutting edge in the final third, the defence impressed as they shut out the Clarets, and Lage was eager to take the positives from the performance.

"Every time I first try to look at the good side," Lage said.

"When you look at what we did in the 90 minutes, the players did everything I asked.

"We played against a hard team who press high and are very physical in duels but we understood the game.

"When we needed to have the ball to create our chances we did, when we needed to put speed in the game we did. I think we had a good game when you look at the duels.

"Especially the three centre backs. Max, Coady and Saiss were amazing to stop first Wood and Cornet and after Rodriguez and Vydra.

"That's a good example of the good things we did in the game, but of course it's a disappointing result.

"Now we don't have time to look at that. The most important thing is to come with a big ambition to play a hard game against Liverpool on Saturday with our fans."

Fernando Marcal missed out on the game after testing positive for Covid-19, following Daniel Podence's positive test on Friday.

Ruben Neves missed out of tonight's game due to suspension too and with injuries also taking hold, Lage has admitted he is concerned about the dwindling numbers and the possibility of more positive Covid-19 results.

"If I was concerned two weeks ago, you can imagine what I am in this moment," he added.

"Let's continue, that's all I can say.