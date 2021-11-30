Wolves book on golden nights set for release

Golden Glow

Authors Clive Corbett and Steve Gordos have put together memories and stories from former players and supporters about the club's most famous evening matches in a book titled ‘Golden Glow: Favourite Wolves floodlit matches 1953 to present day’.

The first time that Molineux hosted a floodlit match was against a South African XI on September 30, 1953. This was the first of the famous floodlit friendlies of the 1950s that included visits from the likes of Spartak, Honved and Real Madrid.

This was the start of a rich history of matches under the lights for Wolves, which included the UEFA Cup run in 1971-72.

The book follows those games and leads right up to the successes of Nuno Espirito Santos’s team. A total of 108 matches have been chosen by contributors to the book.

It also includes a foreword by Kenny Hibbitt: “I will never forget the atmosphere and support of the Wolves fans. Those fantastic nights under the lights will live me forever and thanks to Clive and Steve they are now recorded for posterity in this wonderful book.”