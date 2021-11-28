Norwich 0 Wolves 0 – Player ratings

Raul Jimenez. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

Wolves’ man-of-the-match. Several important and instinctive saves to keep his side in it and earn a point.

Max Kilman - 7

One of few Wolves players who is consistent. He had to cover for team-mates at times and looked solid.

Conor Coady - 8

The captain impressed, particularly in the second half, with plenty of big tackles and interceptions as Norwich piled on the pressure.

Romain Saiss - 6

Saiss made no major mistakes but got caught out on occasion down his flank.

Nelson Semedo - 6

An average display from Semedo who got into some good positions but didn’t make them count. He also made a few errors defensively as Rashica caused him problems.

Ruben Neves - 6

A fairly good display, albeit he was not his usual influential self. He’s also got himself suspended for Burnley on Wednesday and that will be a big miss.

Joao Moutinho - 6

Moutinho struggled for control in midfield and, as a result, could not dictate the play alongside Neves. He did make several good passes, however.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 5

An unfortunate display, particularly in the second half, as Ait-Nouri made a few mistakes defensively and struggled with some of his forward play. Overall, his crossing delivery was not as effective as usual.

Francisco Trincao - 5

Possibly his hardest-working performance but it did not come off. Too many times he lost the ball and he failed to create.

Raul Jimenez - 4

When Jimenez is isolated and cannot influence the game Wolves tend to struggle. His team-mates failed to find him and he could not force through a moment on goal.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5

Hwang had one or two good moments but the final ball was missing. In the second half he could not take the game by the scruff of the neck and he fizzled out of the action.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Trincao, 68), Leander Dendoncker (for Semedo, 76), Ki-Jana Hoever (for Hwang, 91).