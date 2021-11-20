Steve Bull: Conor Coady sets the Wolves standard

Conor Coady

As skipper he is proving to be a great ambassador the club and the right role model, but it’s not just Conor, it’s the whole squad.

They all respect what the fans give them and the players like to give a little bit back.

It costs absolutely nothing for a handshake, pat on the back or a picture.

It costs nothing at all in a player’s mind but to a supporter it’s the whole world.

I think it’s absolutely brilliant that Conor is leading the line in that way to keep the supporters on board.

Back on the field and we’re now returning from another international break.

To the modern supporter, you love to watch football in any form, but the club comes first.

They have to cram everything in after Covid-19 and there’s so much football it’s scary, but they have to get on with it.

As a player you want to play as many games as you can to keep your fitness up. It’s a win-win.

Players love to play every week and supporters love to watch football every week.

In December we have some big and crucial games against five of the traditional top six. It will be really tough.

With the small squad it makes it even harder, but hopefully all the players have come back fit from the international break.

I was a bit disappointed with the last game against Crystal Palace, but that’s gone now and you have to look forwards.

Wolves have some good opportunities coming up to get some results and head into December in a good position.

Meanwhile, I went to a dinner this week at the Mayor’s Parlour for all the Olympians and Paralympians in Wolverhampton.

It was a great night and they deserve the accolades and recognition they are getting from everyone.