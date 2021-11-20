RAUL THE HERO as Wolves beat West Ham at Molineux: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 win over West Ham at Molineux.

On the day a documentary was released detailing his difficult recovery from a fractured skull injury, Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the game to hand Wolves victory over West Ham.

The striker should have scored in the first half when he was played through on goal, but the hosts were forced into half-time drawing 0-0 after a dominant display.

They came out in the second and continued their momentum as they attacked at will. The goal then came just before the hour mark when Jimenez swept home an accurate effort into the bottom corner.

In similar fashion to the two wins over Newcastle and Everton, Wolves then began sitting deeper and defending their slim lead.

The Hammers had chances to snatch an equaliser but Wolves' defence stood firm to secure the three points.

