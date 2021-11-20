Bruno Lage has not ruled out Wolves return for Dion Sanderson

Dion Sanderson (Getty)

With Yerson Mosquera still recovering from a serious hamstring injury and Willy Boly and Romain Saiss set to play in the African Cup of Nations, Wolves could be left with two senior centre-backs by January.

Although the club are unlikely to panic, and will assess their options in the transfer window, recalling a youngster could be a short-term fix.

And after Sanderson returned to train during the international break, Lage has not ruled out bringing him back early from his spell at Birmingham.

When asked if it was a possibility, he said: “We need to analyse everything. We have six weeks to prepare everything in the best way.

“I want competition in our squad. We have Yerson out for maybe another one or two months, but in the same way the player is doing well at Birmingham and we are happy because he is improving.

“We have six weeks to prepare this in the right way.

“What I saw in the last week was very good and we are following the games. He didn’t work with us in pre-season because he was injured but in three days I am happy.

“What I want is for all the kids from the academy to work hard to have a chance, and have the same pathway that Max (Kilman) did.

“We have Luke (Cundle) and Chem (Campbell), and other young guys, who are working with both teams and in training with us. If they give me good things and are ready to compete for a place in the team, they will join us.”

Alongside Sanderson, Ryan Giles, Connor Ronan and Austin Samuels also returned from their parent clubs so Wolves could assess them in training.

Lage added: “It was very good. It was one more moment to know the players.

“We know they are doing well at their clubs and it was a good week.

“I said to the boys, ‘what you are doing here makes me happy. I know you are happy at your clubs, so keep going’.