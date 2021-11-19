Wolves' Adama Traore: You’ve not seen the best of me yet

Adama Traore (Getty)

The 25-year-old had a good start to the season but has tailed off in recent weeks.

His incredible speed handed him some opportunities to score in the early parts of the season, which he failed to take, but Traore is determined to bring out his best in the games to come.

Traore said: “You’ve not seen the best of me yet. Absolutely not. In the early part of the season, I had many chances in front of goal, and my main target is working on that.

“I’m having the chances, I’m helping the team, but I know I have to keep working on it. I’m having the chances in front of the goal, one-v-one, against the keepers.

“I’m working on different aspects also with the team because it’s different way to play. Bruno (Lage) wants to play with the ball, he wants us to have the ball, he wants us to find spaces, and I think I’m growing in that aspect as well.”

With Hwang Hee-chan impressing, Francisco Trincao preferred in certain fixtures and Daniel Podence also pushing for a starting spot, Traore has been left on the bench in the last two games.

But the Spaniard is eager to regain his place and prove his worth.

He added: “I don’t like to sit on the bench because I always want to be on the pitch, but that’s true of any player. Everyone wants to play. That’s true. I want to be in the field and I want to help the team with my quality.

“The messages from the manager are that I have to keep working, but that’s also my mentality. He’s making the decisions, I respect it, and I don’t have anything to say about that.

“All I can do is work hard, and I will work hard, and I know my moment will come, and when the moment comes, I will take it.

“But these are the manager’s decisions, and I have to respect it.”

Traore has also topped the charts across Europe for successful dribbles and he believes it is one part of fulfilling his potential.

He said: “I’m proud of that. If I’m the number one dribbler in Europe, it’s because I’m having chances too. I have to be the best that I can be, and if I take the chances I have, I can be the player I want to be in the future.