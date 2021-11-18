Bruno Lage: Rayan Ait-Nouri can become a top player for Wolves...with work

Rayan Ait Nouri (Getty)

The 20-year-old has started the last three Premier League games at left-wing-back after an injury to Fernando Marcal and has impressed with his attacking flair.

Last season some of the criticism directed towards him was with his defensive ability and although he has also improved on that this year, Lage still wants more from him so he can achieve his potential.

"I don't want anyone secure with their position because that's the way the performances go down," Lage said.

"Marcal knows, when he comes, he needs to work hard because Rayan is doing well and he is doing well because he worked in the shadow during seven games because Marcal was doing well.

"That's the thing we need every time to improve between our players.

"We are happy with him. The quality he has, not just now, but also for the past, the way he plays in an offensive way.

"We talk with him and we work with him, if he's more consistent and if he wins more defensive duels, he can be a top player."

Marcal is expected to return from injury following the international break and could come back into the side once fit.

But Lage has urged Ait-Nouri to take his chance – and for all of his players to prove why they deserve to be in the starting XI.

When asked if Ait-Nouri has made the spot his own now, Lage added: “Depending on what Rayan gives me.

“Sometimes the people say, ‘why do you give game time to certain players?’ No. The players need to give it to me.

“I choose the eleven and sometimes I need to take difficult decisions because some things I need to understand at each moment.

“For example, Ruben gave us the goal in the last minute against Aston Villa but next game I chose to not put him in the game and I take that decision.

“I need to be careful about that because I don’t want to lose any more players.

“Every moment, they need to prepare themselves to be better every day because when they play in the game, they need to give me something. A good example is Hwang. I gave him a chance and he gave something for us, that’s why he’s playing.