Louie Moulden open to Wolves loan move

Louie Moulden

The 19-year-old has made a big impression at Molineux since joining in the summer and is currently the third choice goalkeeper for the senior squad behind Jose Sa and John Ruddy.

He has also impressed for the under-23s but says he would welcome a loan move for more senior minutes if Wolves decided it was best.

“It’s up to the club when they want to do that,” he said.

“The main focus for me is getting as many games as I can before Christmas and then after that it’s up to the club.

“I relish every challenge, so if they want to send me on-loan and go play then that is something I’ll work hard at.”

Meanwhile, Moulden has also heaped praise on head coach Bruno Lage and goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts.

The teenager regularly trains with the first team and has integrated well since his move to the Black Country.

“I can’t say a bad word about the gaffer,” he added.

“From the moment he came in he made it clear to everyone the style of play he wants, how he wants us to train and the attitude in training. Everything has been bang on.

“For me to experience that as a 19-year-old is great, because I’m seeing the standards every day of how you have to train if I want to play here every week.

“It’s been amazing. As a person he is a good guy and you can talk to him.

“Tony is great. It’s been great for me as coming to the club it can be difficult to settle if things aren’t right, but since the day I’ve come in Tony has been straight with me. He’s been honest.