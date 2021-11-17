Confident Louie Moulden out to catch the eye at Wolves

John Ruddy, Tony Roberts, Goalkeeper Coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jose Sa and Louie Moulden (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

‘Modern’ is the key word there. Goalkeepers these days are expected to do it all.

Do the basics and make your big saves, but also distribute the ball and be good with your feet. Any mistake is highlighted even more as it likely results in a goal.

It is often said you would have to be mad to choose to be a goalkeeper, but in Louie Moulden’s case the right adjective would be ‘enthusiastic’.

The 19-year-old, who signed for Wolves from Manchester City in the summer, impressed on a trial in the months before his contract ended at the reigning Premier League champions.

Since then he has appeared on the bench in the top flight for the senior team and has made an impression for the under-23s.

Although he is still a teenager, the Bolton-born youngster speaks with a maturity beyond his years.

“My strengths are saves in big moments, my distribution and my character as well – I think I bring a lot to the team,” he told the Express & Star.

“Whether that’s on or off the pitch, leading players is also one of my strengths.”

A big character on and off the pitch, Moulden now finds himself surrounded by stars on a daily basis at Wolves. He works closely with fellow goalkeepers Jose Sa and John Ruddy – and goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts – and faces the difficult task of making saves in training against internationally recognised forwards.

“Sometimes you have to sit back and appreciate it,” he added.

“Sometimes I’ll get frustrated when Ruben Neves puts one in the top bins, but you also have to sit back and realise some of these players are at the very top of the game. International players, or international starters.

“I have to realise there’s a lot of work to do to get to that level, but I’m enjoying it. Since I’ve come here everyone has been fantastic with me. Some really experienced players have taken me under their wing.”

And the experience he is gaining from working with Sa and Ruddy is proving invaluable for the teenager.

“It’s amazing,” he said.

“You can see on a regular basis how good Jose is and John is the same. He’s had so much experience in the game and is a very good goalkeeper, in the Tottenham game he was one of the best players on the pitch. To learn from them every day and see how they prepare, eat and train – I couldn’t ask for much more. You can see from Jose’s style of play how aggressive he is with his starting position, which is something I try to take from him.

“You can see with the first team, Jose is very good with his feet and it’s something the gaffer wants.

“If I want to play and challenge Jose and John eventually, then that is something I’ve got to be as good, if not better, than them at.”

Despite his age and the talent ahead of him for the one goalkeeping position, Moulden has incredible confidence.

He is already showing the right signs too. He is demanding of his defenders, commands his area, distributes the ball effectively and stays calm and composed.

Moulden is working for his opportunity and wants to play every week at Molineux.

“I’m not deluded to the fact that if I want to play in front of Jose, I have to be better than him every time,” he said. “I know there will be chances because of the way the club works. You can see the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Max Kilman.

“If you’re good enough then you’ll get the chance. That’s something my dad and family have told me since I was a kid and that’s my challenge, I have to be good enough to get the opportunity.”

Moulden has also been making an impression for the national side.

Having come through high-ranked academies the goalkeeper has earned caps at several England youth levels.

Earlier this month he was rewarded for his start to the season with his first England under-20 call-up.

“I was really excited to get back into the squad,” he said.

“Last season was difficult with Covid and there wasn’t too many camps and I wasn’t picked for the first two this year.

“But I’ve kept playing and kept working hard to show them what I can do.

“When we go away with England, that is the best players at that age in the country, so going to train with them every day is challenging.