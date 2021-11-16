Bruno Lage identifies Wolves' prime targets

Bruno Lage (Getty)

The club missed out on some late targets in the summer and as a result Lage was left with a smaller squad than he wanted.

But the boss has hinted at the need to find a ‘solution’ to the centre-back issue, with Romain Saiss and Willy Boly both heading to the African Cup of Nations in the New Year.

Wolves are also keen to make Hwang Hee-chan’s loan a permanent move when the window opens.

And when asked if he is in contact with executive chairman Jeff Shi over his January plans, Lage said: “Every day.When the transfer window closed we talked about it then and he knows what I want, but in the same way I need to understand just not the sport, but also the financial things.

“But he knows what I want and it was good for me when he did that interview and he said ‘I’m happy because Bruno has a big ambition’.

“I’m here to try to do good things and continue the work they started four years ago.”

Meanwhile, captain Conor Coady says he will not take his focus off Wolves as he aims to secure a place in the England squad for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“It’s important that you take it a week at a time, a game at a time when it comes to Wolves,” Coady said.

“Of course, we all want to be in the World Cup squad but we all want to get to a World Cup.

“I think it’s important we take each game as it comes and make sure we try to improve, whoever is playing.