Conor Coady determined to keep England standards high

England's Conor Coady

Coady is set to earn his eighth cap when the Three Lions face the winless minnows in Serravelle, needing only a point to book their place at Qatar 2022.

It should prove a formality for a team bidding to wrap up an unbeaten qualifying campaign with an eighth win from 10 games and end the year on a high after reaching the Euro 2020 final.

But Coady, who will be one of several players drafted into the starting XI, is taking nothing for granted.

“It has been an incredible last 12 months in terms of where we’ve been and what we’ve done,” he said.

“But we’ve got one more job to do - one more job as a team to make sure are right, to make sure we are professionals, to make sure we stick to our principles.

“Then we can look back on what we have done in the last year and really say it has been a good one.”

Coady has been a firm fixture in Southgate’s squads over the past year and last played in the 5-0 win in Andorra in October.

He recognises he could face tough competition to maintain that place over the next year but he is not looking too far ahead.

“If you are part of a squad that qualifies for a World Cup it is a massive achievement for anybody,” said the 28-year-old, who could also be a contender to captain the side in San Marino. “I look at it and I make sure I enjoy it as much as I can.

“Of course we all want to be in the World Cup squad, that goes without saying, but it is important we take each game as it comes and make sure we try to improve and support people who aren’t playing.“If you focus on what is behind you, you lose what is in front of you.

“As footballers we understand there is always someone trying to take your place, we are playing at the highest level, but we have to keep on focusing on what we have to do.”

Villa skipper Tyrone Mings and Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone are among the other players hoping to feature tonight.