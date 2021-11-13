Steve Bull: Ron Flowers' Wolves records make him a giant of Molineux

Ron Flowers in 2017

Bull and Flowers were no strangers to each other.

While they starred in different eras, they enjoyed many evenings together at Molineux.

Both men honoured with MBEs, they have each served Wolves as vice-presidents in recent years along with Robert Plant.

And Bull says Flowers was always a pleasure to be around.

“Ron was absolutely top-drawer,” said Bull.

“He’s up there with Billy Wright, Dave Wagstaffe, Bert Williams – one of the legends that kept our great club going.

“He was very, very softly spoken. He was a gentleman, always had a smile on his face, always had time to shake people’s hands and time to sign autographs for people.

“I did a few signing sessions with him. He’d always say hello and have the time of day for you.

“Ron is a Wolves hero. You could make a case for quite a few people, and he’s certainly one of the giants of the club.”

Bull, who scored 306 times in old gold, insists Flowers’ achievements in the game were ‘unbelievable’.

Collecting three top-flight titles and an FA Cup during the golden days under Stan Cullis, he had a career the vast majority of players could only dream of.

Bull is in no doubt that Flowers ranks firmly among the club’s all-time greats as he added: “He wasn’t just a nice man and a gentleman. He was a bloody good player as well.

“His achievements in the game were unbelievable.

“You can talk about all the greats at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Ron is right up there with the best of them.

“If you delve into it and see what he’s done, you think ‘my word, how many games and how many caps?’