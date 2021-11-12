Bruno Lage: Wolves want balance with players

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Wolves currently have 12 senior players away from Compton Park representing their countries and Lage will have a limited time to prepare for the visit of West Ham on Saturday week after their return.

But the boss is philosophical about the challenges posed by the break in routine and happy the current international break features a less congested fixture list.

Lage took the decision to drop Raul Jimenez for last month’s derby win at Villa after the striker featured in three of Mexico’s most recent World Cup qualifiers, eventually returning to Compton Park less than 48 hours before the domestic season resumed.

But Mexico have only two matches this time around and Jimenez will return to the UK on Wednesday evening.

Lage explained: “Everyone wants to create the balance so the players are available for their club and also for the national team. That’s why we are working hard. The first international break was harder, the next one was easier and I think this one will be the same.”

Wolves are in regular contact with national team bosses and their respective staffs, passing on any information important to the welfare of players.

Jimenez played only one full match during the last break and Lage continued: “Since the first day we have a good relationship with the national team managers.

“We are trying to do the best for the player. We want the player to play every game (and not miss Premier League games), but it’s also proud for us to see them go to the national team and play.

“That’s the main thing we want for them and we try to balance it the best we can. Mexico did well with Raul. He played 90 minutes, after he played 60 and then just played 30 minutes. That’s the good relationship between us and all the national teams.”